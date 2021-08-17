I get it, really. If you’re going to hunker down for a long gaming sesh, you need a comfy chair. You need lumbar support. Maybe even a headrest.



What I don’t get is why every single gaming chair has to either be utterly ridiculous or have the aesthetic of an edgy racecar bed. Whether it’s a 700-pound monstrosity, an egg-shaped pod, or a stumpy rocker with speakers built into the sides, every gaming chair is a loud eyesore. (Well, almost every gaming chair; the Herman Miller Logitech collab is at least inoffensive to look at.)

It’d be fine if some gaming chairs rocked the so-called gamer aesthetic. But all of them?! Surely, we have gamers out here that don’t want their home to look like a dank RGB cave. Don’t they deserve comfy chairs too? In any case, here’s a look at the 10 most ridiculous gaming chairs that made our eyes bleed. Feast your eyes on these hideous excuses for seating and despair.