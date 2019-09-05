President Donald Trump is diverting $3.6 billion in U.S. military funding to build part of his wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, but where is the money actually coming from? So far we’ve only heard talk about a few million dollars here and a few million dollars there, but last night NPR finally obtained the complete list of projects at the U.S. Department of Defense that will be delayed so that Trump can build his wall. And everything on the list is quite obviously more important to U.S. national security than the symbol of racist grievance that Trump wants to build at America’s southern border.
The list includes everything from $8 million for a Space Control Facility at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to $85 million for an MQ-9 drone training facility at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. There’s also a $10 million Cyber Ops facility in Virginia that will be put on hold, along with dozens of facilities for fuel storage, hazardous waste management, and aircraft maintenance around the world.
The Pentagon money will also be diverted from schools that serve the children of U.S. service members overseas, including $56 million being taken from an elementary school in Stuttgart, Germany, $79 million from an elementary school at Spangdahlem Airbase in Germany, and $40 million being diverted from a high school in Yokosuka, Japan. Closer to home, $90 million is being taken from a project that would build an Engineering Center at the U.S. Military Academy in New York and $62.6 million is being diverted from the Ft Campbell Middle School in Kentucky.
The $3.6 billion will reportedly be used to build roughly 175 miles of wall by the end of 2020, just in time for the next presidential election. And ultimately that’s what this is all about. Back in 2016, President Trump promised to build the wall and make Mexico pay for it. Mexico obviously hasn’t spent a dime on Trump’s wall, and to date not a single mile of wall has been built that wasn’t simply replacing existing wall.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote a letter to the House Armed Services Committee this week explaining that the new barriers at the border would be near Yuma, Arizona; San Diego, California; El Paso, Texas; and Laredo, Texas.
Obviously some Trump supporters will defend this reallocation of Pentagon funds by saying that the military didn’t actually need any of these projects anyway. Which raises the question, why has President Trump always insisted that taxpayers need to give the military more money? Trump, after all, says that he “rebuilt” the military.
The complete list of projects that are being delayed is below:
- Weapon Maintenance Shop at Anniston Army Depot (Alabama) - $5.2 million
- Repair Central Heat/Power Plant Boiler PH 4 at Eielson AFB (Alaska) - $41 million
- Repair Central Heat & Power Plant Boiler Ph3 at Eielson AFB (Alaska) - $34.4 million
- Eielson AFB Improved CATM Range at Eielson AFB (Alaska) - $19 million
- Missile Field #1 Expansion at Fort Greely (Alaska) - $8 million
- Ground Transport Equipment Building at Fort Huachuca (Arizona) - $30 million
- Construct C-130J Flight Simulator Facility at Channel Islands ANGS (California) - $8 million
- Fire/Crash Rescue Station at Tyndall AFB (Florida) - $17 million
- Consolidated Training Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (Hawaii) - $5.5 million
- Security Improvements Mokapu Gate at Kaneohe Bay (Hawaii) - $26.4 million
- Railcar Holding Area at Crane Army Ammunition Plant (Indiana) - $16 million
- Construct Small Arms Range at Hulman Regional Airport (Indiana) - $8 million
- Ft Campbell Middle School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky - $62.6 million
- NORTHCOM - Construct Alert Apron at Joint Reserve Base New Orleans (Louisiana) - $15 million
- NORTHCOM - Construct Alert Facilities at Joint Reserve Base New Orleans (Louisiana) - $24 million
- Cantonment Area Roads at Fort Meade (Maryland)- $16.5 million
- PAR Relocate Haz Cargo Pad and EOD Range at Joint Base Andrews (Maryland) - $37 million
- Child Development Center at Joint Base Andrews (Maryland)- $13 million
- Construct Small Arms Range at Jackson IAP (Mississippi) - $8 million
- MQ-9 FTU Ops Facility at Holloman AFB (New Mexico) - $85 million
- Information Systems Facility at White Sands (New Mexico) - $40 million
- Engineering Center at U.S. Military Academy (New York) - $95 million
- Parking Structure at U.S. Military Academy (New York) - $65 million
- 2nd Radio BN Complex, Phase 2 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina - $25.6 million
- Ambulatory Care Center Addition/Alteration at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina - $15.3 million
- Butner Elementary School Replacement at Fort Bragg (North Carolina) - $32.9 million
- KC-46A ADAL for Alt Mission Storage at Seymour Johnson AFB (North Carolina) - $6.4 million
- Construct Small Arms Range at Tulsa Iap (Oklahoma) - $8 million
- Construct Indoor Range at Klamath Falls IAP (Oregon) - $8 million
- Replace Fuel Facilities at Klamath Falls IAP (Oregon) - $2.5 million
- Laurel Bay Fire Station Replacement at Beaufort (South Carolina) - $10.7 million
- Defense Access Roads at Fort Bliss (Texas) - $20 million
- Camp Bullis Dining Facility at Joint Base San Antonio (Texas) - $18.5 million
- Composite Aircraft Antenna Calibration Fac at Hill AFB (Utah) - $26 million
- UTTR Consolidated Mission Control Center at Hill AFB (Utah) - $28 million
- Construct Cyber Ops Facility Joint Base Langley-Eustis (Virginia) - $10 million
- Replace Hazardous Materials Warehouse at Norfolk (Virginia) - $18.5 million
- Pentagon Metro Entrance Facility at the Pentagon (Virginia) - $12. 1 million
- Replace Hazardous Materials Warehouse at Portsmouth (Virginia) - $22.5 million
- Ships Maintenance Facility at Portsmouth (Virginia) - $26.1 million
- Pier and Maintenance Facility at Bangor (Washington) - $88.9 million
- Construct Small Arms Range at Truax Field (Wisconsin) - $8 million
- Earth Covered Magazines at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $52.2 million
- PRTC Roads at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $2.5 million
- Water Well Field at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $56 million
- Navy-Commercial Tie-In Hardening at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $37.1 million
- Machine Gun Range at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $50 million
- APR - Munitions Storage Igloos, Ph 2 at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $35.3 million
- Hayman Munitions Storage Igloos MSA 2 at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $9.8 million
- APR - SATCOM C4I Facility at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $14.2 million
- Readiness Center at Arroyo (Puerto Rico) - $30 million
- Company Headquarters Bldg -Transient Training at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $47 million
- Dining Facility, Transient Training at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $13 million
- Engineering/Housing Maintenance Shops (DPW) at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico)- $11 million
- Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $80 million
- National Guard Readiness Center at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $50 million
- Power Substation/Switching Station Building at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $18.5 million
- Vehicle Maintenance Shop at Gurabo (Puerto Rico) - $28 million
- Ramey Unit School Replacement at Punta Borinquen (Puerto Rico) - $61 million
- Aircraft Maintenance Hangar (AASF) at San Juan (Puerto Rico) - $64 million
- Vehicle Maintenance Shop at St. Croix (Virgin Islands) - $20 million
- Power Substation/Switching Station Building at St. Croix (Virgin Islands) - $3.5 million
- National Guard Vehicle Maintenance Shop Add/A at St. Thomas (Virgin Islands) - $3.8 million
- Fleet Maintenance Facility & TOC at SW Asia (Bahrain Island) - $26.3 million
- Europe West District Superintendent’s Office at Chievres AB (Belgium) - $14.3 million
- EDI: Ammunition Holding Area at Nevo Selo Fos (Bulgaria) - $5.2 million
- Working Dog Treatment Facility Replacement at Guantanamo Bay (Cuba) - $9 million
- EDI: SOF Operations Facility at Unspecified Estonia - $6.1 million
- EDI: SOF Training Facility at Unspecified Estonia - $9.6 million
- SOF Joint Parachute Rigging Facility at Baumholder (Germany) - $11. 5 million
- Mission Training Complex at East Camp Grafenwoehr (Germany) - $31 million
- MARFOREUR HQ Modernization and Expansion at Panzer Kaserne (Germany) - $43.9 million
- 37 AS Squadron Operations/AMU at Ramstein AB (Germany) - $13.4 million
- EDI - KMC DABS-FEV/RH Storage Warehouses at Ramstein AB (Germany) - $119 million
- F/A-22 Low Observable/Composite Repair Fac at Spangdahlem AB (Germany) - $18 million
- EIC - Site Development and Infrastructure at Spangdahlem AB (Germany) - $43.4 million
- Spangdahlem Elementary School Replacement at Spangdahlem AB (Germany) - $79.1 million
- Upgrade Hardened Aircraft Shelters for F/A-22 at Spangdahlem AB (Germany) - $2.7 million
- Robinson Barracks Elem. School Replacement at Stuttgart (Germany) - $46.6 million
- Clay Kaserne Elementary School at Weisbaden (Germany) - $56 million
- Hazardous Material Storage Building at Wiesbaden Army Airfield (Germany) - $2.7 million
- EDI: Marathi Logistics Support Center at Souda Bay (Greece) - $6.2 million
- EDI: Joint Mobility Processing Center at Souda Bay (Greece) - $41.6 million
- ERI: Airfield Upgrades at Kecskemet AB (Hungary) - $12.9 million
- ERI: Construct Parallel Taxiway at Kecskemet AB (Hungary) - $30 million
- ERI: Increase POL Storage Capacity at Kecskemet AB (Hungary) - $12.5 million
- EDI: P-8A Taxiway and Apron Upgrades at Sigonella (Italy) - $66 million
- Bechtel Elementary School at Camp Mctureous (Japan) - $94 million
- Fuel Pier at Iwakuni (Japan) - $33.2 million
- Construct Bulk Storage Tanks PH 1 at Iwakuni (Japan) - $30 million
- Truck Unload Facilities at Kadena AB (Japan) - $21.4 million
- SOF Maintenance Hangar at Kadena AB (Japan) - $3.9 million
- SOF Maintenance Hangar at Kadena AB (Japan) - $42.8 million
- APR - Replace Munitions Structures at Kadena AB (Japan) - $19.8 million
- C-130J Corrosion Control Hangar at Yokota AB (Japan) - $23.7 million
- Construct CATM Facility at Yokota AB (Japan) - $8.2 million
- Hangar/Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Yokota AB (Japan) - $12 million
- Hangar/AMU at Yokota AB (Japan) - $39.4 million
- Operations and Warehouse Facilities at Yokota AB (Japan) - $8.5 million
- Operations and Warehouse Facilities at Yokota AB (Japan) - $26.7 million
- Kinnick High School Inc 1 at Yokosuka (Japan) - $40 million
- Command and Control Facility at Camp Tango (South Korea) - $17.5 million
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Hangar at Kunsan AB (South Korea) - $53 million
- ERI: ECAOS Deployable Airbase System Storage at Sanem (Luxembourg) - $67.4 million
- ERI: Replace/Expand Quick Reaction Alert Pad at Rygge (Norway) - $10.3 million
- EDI: Staging Areas at Poland - $34 million
- EDI: Staging Areas at Poland - $17 million
- EDI: Ammunition Storage Facility at Poland - $52 million
- EDI: Rail Extension and Railhead at Poland - $6.4 million
- EDI: Bulk Fuel Storage at Powidz Air Base (Poland) - $21 million
- EDI: Explosives & Ammo Load/Unload Apron at Mihail Kogalniceanu (Romania) - $21.6 million
- EDI - Regional Munitions Storage Area at Malacky (Slovakia) - $59 million
- ERI: Increase POL Storage Capacity at Malacky (Slovakia) - $20 million
- ERI: Airfield Upgrades at Malacky (Slovakia) - $4 million
- ERI: Airfield Upgrades at Sliac Airport (Slovakia) - $22 million
- EDI: Port Operations Facilities at Rota (Spain) - $21.5 million
- OCO: Relocate Base Main Access Control Point at Incirlik AB (Turkey) - $14.6 million
- Croughton Elem/Middle/High School Replacement at Croughton RAF (UK) - $71.4 million
- Main Gate Complex at Croughton RAF (UK) - $16.5 million
- RAFMH Main Gate Rehabilitation at Menwith Hill Station (UK) - $11 million
- EIC RC-135 Infrastructure at Royal Air Force Fairford (UK) - $2.1 million
- EIC RC-135 Intel and Squad Ops Facility at Royal Air Force Fairford (UK) - $38 million
- EIC RC-135 Runway Overrun Reconfiguration at Royal Air Force Fairford (UK) - $5.5 million
- EDI - Munitions Holding Area at Raf Fairford (UK) - $19 million
- EDI - Construct DABS-FEV Storage at Raf Fairford (UK) - $87 million
- TACMOR - Utilities and Infrastructure Support (Classified location) - $18 million
- Planning and Design (Worldwide unspecified) - $13.5 million
