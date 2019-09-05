Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump is diverting $3.6 billion in U.S. military funding to build part of his wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, but where is the money actually coming from? So far we’ve only heard talk about a few million dollars here and a few million dollars there, but last night NPR finally obtained the complete list of projects at the U.S. Department of Defense that will be delayed so that Trump can build his wall. And everything on the list is quite obviously more important to U.S. national security than the symbol of racist grievance that Trump wants to build at America’s southern border.

The list includes everything from $8 million for a Space Control Facility at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado to $85 million for an MQ-9 drone training facility at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. There’s also a $10 million Cyber Ops facility in Virginia that will be put on hold, along with dozens of facilities for fuel storage, hazardous waste management, and aircraft maintenance around the world.

Advertisement

The Pentagon money will also be diverted from schools that serve the children of U.S. service members overseas, including $56 million being taken from an elementary school in Stuttgart, Germany, $79 million from an elementary school at Spangdahlem Airbase in Germany, and $40 million being diverted from a high school in Yokosuka, Japan. Closer to home, $90 million is being taken from a project that would build an Engineering Center at the U.S. Military Academy in New York and $62.6 million is being diverted from the Ft Campbell Middle School in Kentucky.



The $3.6 billion will reportedly be used to build roughly 175 miles of wall by the end of 2020, just in time for the next presidential election. And ultimately that’s what this is all about. Back in 2016, President Trump promised to build the wall and make Mexico pay for it. Mexico obviously hasn’t spent a dime on Trump’s wall, and to date not a single mile of wall has been built that wasn’t simply replacing existing wall.

Advertisement

Defense Secretary Mark Esper wrote a letter to the House Armed Services Committee this week explaining that the new barriers at the border would be near Yuma, Arizona; San Diego, California; El Paso, Texas; and Laredo, Texas.

Obviously some Trump supporters will defend this reallocation of Pentagon funds by saying that the military didn’t actually need any of these projects anyway. Which raises the question, why has President Trump always insisted that taxpayers need to give the military more money? Trump, after all, says that he “rebuilt” the military.

Advertisement

The complete list of projects that are being delayed is below:

Weapon Maintenance Shop at Anniston Army Depot (Alabama) - $5.2 million

Repair Central Heat/Power Plant Boiler PH 4 at Eielson AFB (Alaska) - $41 million

Repair Central Heat & Power Plant Boiler Ph3 at Eielson AFB (Alaska) - $34.4 million

Eielson AFB Improved CATM Range at Eielson AFB (Alaska) - $19 million

Missile Field #1 Expansion at Fort Greely (Alaska) - $8 million

Ground Transport Equipment Building at Fort Huachuca (Arizona) - $30 million

Construct C-130J Flight Simulator Facility at Channel Islands ANGS (California) - $8 million

Fire/Crash Rescue Station at Tyndall AFB (Florida) - $17 million

Consolidated Training Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (Hawaii) - $5.5 million

Security Improvements Mokapu Gate at Kaneohe Bay (Hawaii) - $26.4 million

Railcar Holding Area at Crane Army Ammunition Plant (Indiana) - $16 million

Construct Small Arms Range at Hulman Regional Airport (Indiana) - $8 million

Ft Campbell Middle School at Fort Campbell, Kentucky - $62.6 million

NORTHCOM - Construct Alert Apron at Joint Reserve Base New Orleans (Louisiana) - $15 million

NORTHCOM - Construct Alert Facilities at Joint Reserve Base New Orleans (Louisiana) - $24 million

Cantonment Area Roads at Fort Meade (Maryland)- $16.5 million

PAR Relocate Haz Cargo Pad and EOD Range at Joint Base Andrews (Maryland) - $37 million

Child Development Center at Joint Base Andrews (Maryland)- $13 million

Construct Small Arms Range at Jackson IAP (Mississippi) - $8 million

MQ-9 FTU Ops Facility at Holloman AFB (New Mexico) - $85 million

Information Systems Facility at White Sands (New Mexico) - $40 million

Engineering Center at U.S. Military Academy (New York) - $95 million

Parking Structure at U.S. Military Academy (New York) - $65 million

2nd Radio BN Complex, Phase 2 at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina - $25.6 million

Ambulatory Care Center Addition/Alteration at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina - $15.3 million

Butner Elementary School Replacement at Fort Bragg (North Carolina) - $32.9 million

KC-46A ADAL for Alt Mission Storage at Seymour Johnson AFB (North Carolina) - $6.4 million

Construct Small Arms Range at Tulsa Iap (Oklahoma) - $8 million

Construct Indoor Range at Klamath Falls IAP (Oregon) - $8 million

Replace Fuel Facilities at Klamath Falls IAP (Oregon) - $2.5 million

Laurel Bay Fire Station Replacement at Beaufort (South Carolina) - $10.7 million

Defense Access Roads at Fort Bliss (Texas) - $20 million

Camp Bullis Dining Facility at Joint Base San Antonio (Texas) - $18.5 million

Composite Aircraft Antenna Calibration Fac at Hill AFB (Utah) - $26 million

UTTR Consolidated Mission Control Center at Hill AFB (Utah) - $28 million

Construct Cyber Ops Facility Joint Base Langley-Eustis (Virginia) - $10 million

Replace Hazardous Materials Warehouse at Norfolk (Virginia) - $18.5 million

Pentagon Metro Entrance Facility at the Pentagon (Virginia) - $12. 1 million

Replace Hazardous Materials Warehouse at Portsmouth (Virginia) - $22.5 million

Ships Maintenance Facility at Portsmouth (Virginia) - $26.1 million

Pier and Maintenance Facility at Bangor (Washington) - $88.9 million

Construct Small Arms Range at Truax Field (Wisconsin) - $8 million

Earth Covered Magazines at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $52.2 million

PRTC Roads at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $2.5 million

Water Well Field at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $56 million

Navy-Commercial Tie-In Hardening at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $37.1 million

Machine Gun Range at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $50 million

APR - Munitions Storage Igloos, Ph 2 at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $35.3 million

Hayman Munitions Storage Igloos MSA 2 at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $9.8 million

APR - SATCOM C4I Facility at Joint Region Marianas (Guam) - $14.2 million

Readiness Center at Arroyo (Puerto Rico) - $30 million

Company Headquarters Bldg -Transient Training at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $47 million

Dining Facility, Transient Training at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $13 million

Engineering/Housing Maintenance Shops (DPW) at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico)- $11 million

Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $80 million

National Guard Readiness Center at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $50 million

Power Substation/Switching Station Building at Camp Santiago (Puerto Rico) - $18.5 million

Vehicle Maintenance Shop at Gurabo (Puerto Rico) - $28 million

Ramey Unit School Replacement at Punta Borinquen (Puerto Rico) - $61 million

Aircraft Maintenance Hangar (AASF) at San Juan (Puerto Rico) - $64 million

Vehicle Maintenance Shop at St. Croix (Virgin Islands) - $20 million

Power Substation/Switching Station Building at St. Croix (Virgin Islands) - $3.5 million

National Guard Vehicle Maintenance Shop Add/A at St. Thomas (Virgin Islands) - $3.8 million

Fleet Maintenance Facility & TOC at SW Asia (Bahrain Island) - $26.3 million

Europe West District Superintendent’s Office at Chievres AB (Belgium) - $14.3 million

EDI: Ammunition Holding Area at Nevo Selo Fos (Bulgaria) - $5.2 million

Working Dog Treatment Facility Replacement at Guantanamo Bay (Cuba) - $9 million

EDI: SOF Operations Facility at Unspecified Estonia - $6.1 million

EDI: SOF Training Facility at Unspecified Estonia - $9.6 million

SOF Joint Parachute Rigging Facility at Baumholder (Germany) - $11. 5 million

Mission Training Complex at East Camp Grafenwoehr (Germany) - $31 million

MARFOREUR HQ Modernization and Expansion at Panzer Kaserne (Germany) - $43.9 million

37 AS Squadron Operations/AMU at Ramstein AB (Germany) - $13.4 million

EDI - KMC DABS-FEV/RH Storage Warehouses at Ramstein AB (Germany) - $119 million

F/A-22 Low Observable/Composite Repair Fac at Spangdahlem AB (Germany) - $18 million

EIC - Site Development and Infrastructure at Spangdahlem AB (Germany) - $43.4 million

Spangdahlem Elementary School Replacement at Spangdahlem AB (Germany) - $79.1 million

Upgrade Hardened Aircraft Shelters for F/A-22 at Spangdahlem AB (Germany) - $2.7 million

Robinson Barracks Elem. School Replacement at Stuttgart (Germany) - $46.6 million

Clay Kaserne Elementary School at Weisbaden (Germany) - $56 million

Hazardous Material Storage Building at Wiesbaden Army Airfield (Germany) - $2.7 million

EDI: Marathi Logistics Support Center at Souda Bay (Greece) - $6.2 million

EDI: Joint Mobility Processing Center at Souda Bay (Greece) - $41.6 million

ERI: Airfield Upgrades at Kecskemet AB (Hungary) - $12.9 million

ERI: Construct Parallel Taxiway at Kecskemet AB (Hungary) - $30 million

ERI: Increase POL Storage Capacity at Kecskemet AB (Hungary) - $12.5 million

EDI: P-8A Taxiway and Apron Upgrades at Sigonella (Italy) - $66 million

Bechtel Elementary School at Camp Mctureous (Japan) - $94 million

Fuel Pier at Iwakuni (Japan) - $33.2 million

Construct Bulk Storage Tanks PH 1 at Iwakuni (Japan) - $30 million

Truck Unload Facilities at Kadena AB (Japan) - $21.4 million

SOF Maintenance Hangar at Kadena AB (Japan) - $3.9 million

SOF Maintenance Hangar at Kadena AB (Japan) - $42.8 million

APR - Replace Munitions Structures at Kadena AB (Japan) - $19.8 million

C-130J Corrosion Control Hangar at Yokota AB (Japan) - $23.7 million

Construct CATM Facility at Yokota AB (Japan) - $8.2 million

Hangar/Aircraft Maintenance Unit at Yokota AB (Japan) - $12 million

Hangar/AMU at Yokota AB (Japan) - $39.4 million

Operations and Warehouse Facilities at Yokota AB (Japan) - $8.5 million

Operations and Warehouse Facilities at Yokota AB (Japan) - $26.7 million

Kinnick High School Inc 1 at Yokosuka (Japan) - $40 million

Command and Control Facility at Camp Tango (South Korea) - $17.5 million

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Hangar at Kunsan AB (South Korea) - $53 million

ERI: ECAOS Deployable Airbase System Storage at Sanem (Luxembourg) - $67.4 million

ERI: Replace/Expand Quick Reaction Alert Pad at Rygge (Norway) - $10.3 million

EDI: Staging Areas at Poland - $34 million

EDI: Staging Areas at Poland - $17 million

EDI: Ammunition Storage Facility at Poland - $52 million

EDI: Rail Extension and Railhead at Poland - $6.4 million

EDI: Bulk Fuel Storage at Powidz Air Base (Poland) - $21 million

EDI: Explosives & Ammo Load/Unload Apron at Mihail Kogalniceanu (Romania) - $21.6 million

EDI - Regional Munitions Storage Area at Malacky (Slovakia) - $59 million

ERI: Increase POL Storage Capacity at Malacky (Slovakia) - $20 million

ERI: Airfield Upgrades at Malacky (Slovakia) - $4 million

ERI: Airfield Upgrades at Sliac Airport (Slovakia) - $22 million

EDI: Port Operations Facilities at Rota (Spain) - $21.5 million

OCO: Relocate Base Main Access Control Point at Incirlik AB (Turkey) - $14.6 million

Croughton Elem/Middle/High School Replacement at Croughton RAF (UK) - $71.4 million

Main Gate Complex at Croughton RAF (UK) - $16.5 million

RAFMH Main Gate Rehabilitation at Menwith Hill Station (UK) - $11 million

EIC RC-135 Infrastructure at Royal Air Force Fairford (UK) - $2.1 million

EIC RC-135 Intel and Squad Ops Facility at Royal Air Force Fairford (UK) - $38 million

EIC RC-135 Runway Overrun Reconfiguration at Royal Air Force Fairford (UK) - $5.5 million

EDI - Munitions Holding Area at Raf Fairford (UK) - $19 million

EDI - Construct DABS-FEV Storage at Raf Fairford (UK) - $87 million

TACMOR - Utilities and Infrastructure Support (Classified location) - $18 million

Planning and Design (Worldwide unspecified) - $13.5 million



