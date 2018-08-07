Photo: AP

An investigation carried out by Federal Communication Commission’s own inspector general officially refutes controversial claims that a cyberattack was responsible for disrupting the FCC’s comment system in May 2017, at the height of the agency’s efforts to kill off net neutrality.

The investigation also uncovered that FCC officials had provided congressional lawmakers with misleading information regarding conversations between an FCC employee and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s cybercrime task force.

A report from the inspector general’s office (OIG) released Tuesday afternoon states that the comment system’s downtime was likely caused by a combination of “system design issues” and a massive surge in traffic caused when Last Week Tonight host John Oliver directed millions of TV viewers to flood the FCC’s website with pro-net neutrality comments.

Investigators were unable to “substantiate the allegations of multiple DDoS attacks” alleged by then-FCC Chief Information Officer David Bray, the report says. “At best, the published reports were the result of a rush to judgment and the failure to conduct analyses needed to identify the true cause of the disruption to system availability.”

“While we identified a small amount of anomalous activity and could not entirely rule out the possibility of individual DoS attempts during the period from May 7 through May 9, 2017, we do not believe this activity resulted in any measurable degradation of system availability given the minuscule scale of the anomalous activity relative to the contemporaneous voluminous viral traffic.”

“Today’s IG report exposes Chairman Pai’s general willingness to ignore logic and contradictory evidence when doing so supports his preconceived notions and political agenda,” Jessica J. González, Free Press deputy director and senior counsel, told Gizmodo. “In this case, the former chief information officer’s story was obviously flawed, but Pai and his office didn’t hesitate to pass along that story and dismiss its critics.”

The focus of the OIG investigation was initially centered on the allegations that the FCC was targeted by DDoS attacks, the report states. But it eventually shifted after OIG became concerned that certain FCC official may have committed a federal crime by lying to members of Congress.

The matter was officially referred to the U.S. Justice Department in December, but after reviewing information and interviews related to the case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington declined to prosecute.

The OIG report describes an interview with two FBI employees—one a special agent and the other an employee working with the FBI cyber task force in Washington—who implicate FCC officials in giving false information to members of Congress while describing what FBI and FCC officials discussed in the wake of the incident.

In a letter to Senators Ron Wyden and Brian Schatz—signed by Pai and containing numerous responses to questions authored by Bray—the FCC said that the FBI had “agreed this was not a ‘significant cyber incident’ consistent with the definition contained in Presidential Policy Directive-41,” as a means of explaining why the purported cyberattacks were not reported to the Department of Homeland Security.

While the FBI special agent recalled discussing the purported attacks with Leo Wong, the FCC’s chief information security officer, the special agent “did not confirm the accuracy of the quote” contained in Pai’s letter to the two U.S. senators.

The FBI does not categorize cyberattacks as “significant” or not significant, the FBI employees said, as the bureau only cares whether a crime has been committed. The FBI employees also said that at no time during their discussion with Wong was Presidential Policy Directive-41 mentioned.

Tony Summerlin, who previously served as federal chief information officer of the United States and now serves as a strategic advisor to the FCC, told the investigators that at the time of the incident he had argued extensively with Bray over language used in FCC press release announcing the purported attack. In particular, Summerlin took issue with Bray announcing that “deliberate attempts by external actors” were responsible for bringing the comment system down.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai sought to distance himself from any of the institutional failings described by the inspector general’s report ahead of its release, placing full blame at the feet of his former chief information officer and his subordinates. In a statement on Monday, Pai accused Bray of providing him with “inaccurate information” about the May 2017 incident, which Pai personally relayed to members of Congress.

In a June 2017 letter, for example, Pai informed Wyden and Schatz that the FCC’s comment system had been disrupted by a “cyber-based attack.”

Accompanying the letter were responses to questions Wyden had sent the FCC about the incident. The answers, which Pai wrote were prepared by Bray, described a “non-traditional DDoS attack” carried out by “automated bots” targeting the comment system’s API.

“From our analysis of the logs, we believe these automated bot programs appeared to be cloud based and not associated with IP addresses usually linked to individual human filers,” the FCC told Wyden. “We found that the bots initiated API requests with the system and then via their high-speed, resource intensive requests, effectively blocked or denied additional web traffic-human or otherwise-to the comment filing system.”



As they investigated the incident, however, the FCC inspector general’s office said it discovered the FCC “had not defined the event internally as a cyber security incident,” that the matter had not been referred to the Department of Homeland Security, and that “none of the documents required under the FCC’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Incident Response had been prepared.”

The OIG report concludes:

The May 7-8, 2016 degradation of the FCC’s ECFS was not, as reported to the public and to Congress, the result of a DDoS attack. At best, the published reports were the result of a rush to judgment and the failure to conduct analyses needed to identify the true cause of the disruption to system availability. Rather than engaging in a concerted effort to understand better the systematic reasons for the incident, certain managers and staff at the Commission mischaracterized the event to the Office of the Chairman as resulting from a criminal act, rather than apparent shortcomings in the system. While several in the Commission were on notice that “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” was planning to air a segment that could generate a significant public response, that information did not reach the FCC IT group. Had such notice been provided, the IT group may have been able to take steps to ameliorate or prevent ECFS system degradation.

A statement issued on Bray’s behalf by a friend said that Bray had not been contacted by the OIG. “There has not been any outreach to ask what he had seen, observed, or concluded during the events more than a year ago in May 2017,” the friend said.

Asked why Bray was not questioned by investigators, the FCC did not respond.

As Gizmodo first reported last year, Bray had previously leaked baseless claims that the FCC was struck by another cyberattack in 2014. He was also the first official at the agency to publicly claim the comment system had been attacked last May.

Below is the complete Office of Inspector General Report.