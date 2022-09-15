Chad Coleman is joining Superman & Lois. Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Teen Wolf spinoff adds another star. Ernie Hudson really wants the new Quantum Leap to bring Sam Beckett home. Plus, Halo season 2 begins filming, and what to expect from Rick & Morty. Spoilers now!



Scream 6

In conversation with Collider, Melissa Berrera stated bringing the Scream franchise to New York City will make it “20 times more mortifying” than either Los Angeles or the town of Woodsboro, California.

It’s, like 20 times more mortifying. It’s awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone’s kind of like, ‘I’m not getting into that.’ So it’s mortifying, because you’re chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I’ve already probably said too much.

Violent Night

Violent Night, the upcoming holiday film in which Santa Claus (David Harbour) must rescue a family taken hostage by terrorists, now has a poster.

Hocus Pocus 2

Comic Book has our first look at “The Witch,” Hannah Waddingham’s mysterious new character in Hocus Pocus 2.

Meanwhile, Mary Sanderson takes to the sky on a pair of Roomba vacuum cleaners in our first clip.



The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Demonically-possessed Halloween decorations terrorize Marlon Wayans in the trailer for The Curse of Bridge Hollow, coming to Netflix on October 14.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow | Official Trailer | Netflix

Grimcutty

Elsewhere, a spooky internet meme comes to life in the trailer for Grimcutty, starring Shannyn Sossamon.

Grimcutty | Official Trailer | Hulu

Mutant Tigers

We also have a trailer of Mutant Tigers, in which an ambush of plague-bearing tigers spread disease throughout China in the year 1558 .

TRAILER：变异猛虎索命全城沦陷，谢苗以一敌百战噬血恶虎 |【狂虎危城 Mutant Tiger】| YOUKU MOVIE | 优酷电影

Superman & Lois

TV Line reports Chad L. Coleman (The Orville, Arrow) has been cast as Intergang crime boss Bruno Mannheim in the third season of Superman & Lois. According to a press release, Coleman’s Mannheim is “known to most of Metropolis as a local hero, a philanthropist who’s revived the struggling neighborhoods of the city. For years, Lois Lane has worked to prove that behind that facade is a career criminal and the head of the notorious organization Intergang. With some new leads, she might be closer than ever.”

Wolf Pack

TV Line additionally reports Rodrigo Santoro will star alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in Wolf Pack as park ranger Garrett Briggs, “the adoptive father of twins Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson) and Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Gray).” He’s described as “a man of strong values” but “dark secrets and deep suspicions — especially towards anyone questioning the relationship with his children who were found in the wildfire years earlier.”

Halo

Spoiler TV also has word Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo have joined the cast of Halo’s second season. Morgan will play James Ackerson, “a formidable intelligence operative who has spent his career climbing the ranks of the UNSC’s secretive Office of Naval Intelligence,” while Rodlo has been cast as Talia Perez, “a corporal specializing in linguistics for a UNSC Marine Corp communications unit” who “has yet to see any real combat.”

In the meantime, production on the season has begun in Iceland.

Cobra Kai

In conversation with Deadline at the Television Critics Association presentation of her new series, Alaska Daily, Hilary Swank was asked if she’s set to make an appearance on Cobra Kai. Her response?

I was told that I’m supposed to only keep it to Alaska Daily, so I guess that question is for another time.

Quantum Leap

In conversation with TV Line, Ernie Hudson revealed his character Herbert “Magic” Williams (previously played by Christopher Kirby in a third season episode of the original series) is intent on finally bringing Sam Beckett back home.

[Magic] spent pretty much all of his adult life in the military and found out about this project that had been shut down for a while, and worked hard to get it up and running. He’s a guy who sees the potential of what it can do, not just for the government, but also for mankind. He really is excited about it. Magic is in charge, but he’s also having to do a lot of dancing to make sure this thing stays afloat. And one of the things that was really important to Magic was Sam. He never made it back. He would love to get him back.

Star Wars: Andor

Genevieve O’Reilly, Mon Mothma herself, describes Andor as an “ intricate spy-thriller” in a new featurette.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Rick and Morty celebrate Thanksgiving with Space Beth in a new clip from next week’s episode.