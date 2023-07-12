Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington

Horror

Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington

The much-loved giant skeleton is back, too—plus new Disney collections and new haunted monsters in the 2023 spooky season launch.

By
Sabina Graves
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Jack Skellington 13 ft. giant and 12. ft Skelly the skeleton with spider and haunted house
Image: Home Depot

It’s the dead of summer so we can safely say it’s time for Halloween season to start ramping up. Home Depot—the ghouls who brought the 12-foot skeleton into the world—is fully aware, and is ready to unleash an absolutely gargantuan new Pumpkin King.

Advertisement

That’s right, it’s a dead man’s party! Home Depot’s 12 ft. Skelly the Skeleton is back this year, and he’s bringing an even taller buddy, courtesy of Disney: a 13-foot Jack Skellington animatronic. The Nightmare Before Christmas King of Halloween comes complete with the ability to sing “Jack’s Lament” while towering over trick-or-treaters. It’s perfect for that millennial Tim Burton fan home haunt, I’d say.

Take a look at the best of Home Depot’s Halloween 2023 collection, which includes fun spooky Disney favorites like Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters and Star Wars’ Jedi Master Yoda, plus titans of terror and some truly terrifying monsters. Some might even resemble modern horror and sci-fi film icons if you squint hard enoughBuguul, is that you?

Check out this ghoulish gallery us know what you think!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Jack Skellington 13 ft. animatronic

Jack Skellington 13 ft. animatronic

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Giant yard monsters

Giant yard monsters

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot

Here’s a look at the whole giant line up!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

A Yoda for all seasons

A Yoda for all seasons

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot

You gotta see this thing in action; it comes with a Life Day—er, Christmas mode complete with Santa hat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

Jack Skellington inflatable

Jack Skellington inflatable

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

Spooky Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Spooky Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

The Sanderson Sisters

The Sanderson Sisters

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

Jack Skellington rides again!

Jack Skellington rides again!

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Oogie Boogie

Oogie Boogie

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

The Little Mermaid’s Ursula

The Little Mermaid’s Ursula

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Boogeyman and friends

Boogeyman and friends

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot

Totally not distant cousins to Sinister’s Buguul or Trick r’ Treat’s Sam...

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

Skelly the 12 ft. Skeleton

Skelly the 12 ft. Skeleton

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot

This time, the internet sensation comes with a lighting addition for some raves in the grave.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

THD 3000

THD 3000

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot

Not Judgment Day, not a Terminator.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

Tall Ghost

Tall Ghost

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

Halloween’s Mikey Myers

Halloween’s Mikey Myers

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

Dracula dog has bite

Dracula dog has bite

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Witchy Kitty

Witchy Kitty

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Franken-dog

Franken-dog

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

Witches, bat demons, and cryptids

Witches, bat demons, and cryptids

Image for article titled Home Depot Halloween Is Here, Complete With a Colossal Jack Skellington
Image: Home Depot

I love the deer-horned-gator-man!

Find these Halloween haul worthy decorations online and at Home Depot locations near you before they disappear. They always do!

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement

20 / 20