The maze is described as a nightmare journey into a “world of carnage and mayhem as [guests] follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, who endure a brutal journey in a world overtaken by a fungal virus that turns humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected. As guests encounter the Infected—Runners, Stalkers, and Clickers—along with the Hunters, a band of hostile humans, they will need to navigate the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, including iconic locations from the video game, such as the creepy and desolate Hotel Grand and a labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive.”

The Last of Us Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Ellie, Joel and Clicker
Image: Universal Studios Parks and Resorts

To purchase tickets to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2023, go

