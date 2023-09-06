10 Horror Movies to Stream for Back to School Frights

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

The same year Josh Hartnett made his big-screen debut in The Faculty, he also starred in this slasher sequel, which lures Michael Myers to an isolated boarding school stocked with his favorite prey: high-school kids and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). In this version of the Halloween timeline—which after Halloween II took a pretty casual attitude toward continuity—Laurie’s living under an assumed name in an attempt to put her bloody past behind her, which... nice try, but the guy’s a supernatural force of nature. The cast also features Michelle Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, LL Cool J, and Curtis’ mom Janet Leigh, a horror legend in her own right. (Paramount +)