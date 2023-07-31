This Week's Toy News Is Full of Spiders, Grasshoppers, and Miners

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's weekly roundup of the coolest toy news around the internet. This week, Hot Toys delves into Kamen Rider, Bandai debuts its chonky new Godzilla, and NECA’s Gargoyles line gives us the Iron Man Jonathan Frakes of our dreams. Check it out!



Good Smile Company Dead Space F igma Isaac Clarke

Advertisement

Revealed at WonHobby 37 this weekend, Good Smile Company will bring Dead Space to its Figma toyline with a new version of series protagonist Isaac Clarke. Based on his appearance in the recent re make of the original game, Isaac was only shown off in prototype form, so there’s no details on accessories or release date just yet—other than that he’ll come with a stand and his trusty Plasma Cutter. [Preternia]



Hot Toys Kamen Rider: Black Sun Black Sun and Shadowm oon

Advertisement Advertisement

From the recent Amazon reboot of the classic series, Hot Toys is dipping into the world of Kamen Rider with the main two Riders from Black Sun. Both Black Sun and Shadow Moon come with light up LEDs in their heads to make their helmet’s bug eyes glow, as well as alternate hands, articulated transformation belts, and a sword weapon—and of course a stand that lets you pose them mid-air doing a Rider Kick. Each Kamen Rider is set to cost around $300, and will release in early 2024. [Sideshow]



Sentinel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse SV-Action Spider-Man Noir

Advertisement

The latest entry in Sentinel’s SV-Action line brings Nic Cage’s moody Spider-Man Noir to the fight. Clocking in at just over 6.5" tall, the figure comes with two heads—one behatted, one normal—as well as alternate posing hands, including two “thwip” hands with webbing firing out of them. As well as some more web-slinging effects, he also comes with a unique hand to hold a lit match, just so it can burn down to his fingertips and he can feel something, anything. Noir will cost $100, and is set to release in March 2024. [Big Bad Toy Store]



Bandai S.H. Monsterarts Godzilla Minus One Godzilla

Advertisement

A new Godzilla movie means a new Godzilla design—and that means new merch of said design. Bandai isn’t hurrying around after the surprise reveal of Godzilla Minus One earlier this month, with a new look at the Monsterarts based on the movie’s design. Based on the same 3D models used for the movie, the figure is a whopping 34.3" from head to tail. Such an absolute unit is going to cost you $140, and will be available in February next year. [Amazon]



NECA Gargoyles Armored David Xanatos

Advertisement

NECA’s excellent Gargoyles figure line already did a “Steel Clan” robot Gargoyle figure—but what if it came in red and with a head of animated Jonathan Frakes? That’s where Armored Xanatos comes in! It’s pretty much the prior figure—complete with blaster pistols, alternate hands, and some jet FX parts—but now it’s in a shiny chrome red and comes with a swappable head to reveal Xanatos himself inside the unit. The privelege of such a head and paint job will cost you around $38, and the figure’s et set to release next month. [Toyark]

Hot Toys The Dark Knight Joker Artisan Edition

Advertisement

Just like the recently revealed Anakin Skywalker, Hot Toys is getting back into the rooted hair game with the new “Artisan Edition” releases of some of its older figures. This time we leave the galaxy far, far away for the cinematic streets of Gotham City, as Heath Ledger’s iconic Joker gets a touch up. As well as the aforementioned new headsculpt with suitably grimy looking green rooted, hair—twice over, as there’s alternate expression heads—he comes with a bevy of weapons including pistols, a switchblade, grenades, and various rifles, some cash to burn and cards to flick through, and a base that lights up with the Bat Signal. He’s expected to release in late 2024 for a currently undisclosed price. [Hot Toys]



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.