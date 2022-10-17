We’ve got a lot of Marvel rumors and hints to share, including some choice words from Mark Ruffalo about the possibility of a World War Hulk movie and Jonathan Majors regarding what a Kang is (seriously) . There’s also a spooky/creepy/freaky new trailer for American Horror Story: NYC. Cast off, spoilers!

Phenomena 2

Variety reports the Italian movie studio Titanus has teamed up with the Los Angeles-based company The Exchange for a “contemporary sequel” to Dario Argento’s 1985 film Phenomena. As of this writing, no one behind or in front of the camera is currently attached to the project, so we’ll have to wait and see if Jennifer Connelly is down to reprise her role as the insect-controlling sleuth Jennifer Corvino.

Ant-Man 3: Quantumania/Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

When Variety asked what drew him to the role of Kang the Conqueror, Jonathan Majors answered with a litany of follow-up questions, including “what is a Kang?” and “what is a movie?”

Well, [director Destin Daniel Cretton and I] just had a few chats. We spoke a very long time, and he’s an open mind, he’s an open heart, and he’s grounded. He and the work that he does is grounded, and I think that’s the most important part about it, that we’re dealing with myths, you know? What is a Kang? What is a movie? What is an MCU movie, you know? What does that mean? What does that look like? Those are the questions we’re asking, but all of that works when it’s grounded and really, really tucked into the given circumstances of what’s going on between these people, and what we can illuminate for ourselves as a species. What is a villain? What is a villain?

World War Hulk

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo recently admitted to Variety the She-Hulk finale “certainly does suggest” either a World War Hulk movie or series is on the way.

It certainly does suggest that. There has been some conversations about what happened in the two years where Hulk abandoned Banner and the Avengers [on Sakaar], and the emergence of Smart Hulk, which hasn’t ever fully been answered. I think maybe we’ve given four sentences to that time period since then. It’s really an interesting, exciting part of the Hulk story and Banner story. I do think that the trip to Sakaar is a good place to start and what that means to the idea of what the fans have been asking for — this idea of Planet Hulk or World War Hulk or just the journey that Banner and Hulk have to make to come to peace with each other. That’s really interesting to me, and I do feel like there is some interest in exploring that down the line.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Also in conversation with Variety, Keegan-Michael Key revealed he improvised a song while recording his lines as Toad expected to appear in the final cut of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

I got to improvise a song in Super Mario Bros., which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing. I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic], we sprinkled some things in, we moved it around.

Terror Train

Tubi has released a trailer for its remake of the 1980s slasher movie Terror Train, starring Robyn Alomar in place of Jamie Lee Curtis and Tim Rozon in lieu of David Copperfield.

Terror Train | Official Trailer | A Tubi Original

Ironheart



According to numerous industry insiders on Twitter, Sacha Baron Cohen has been cast as the MCU’s Mephisto and will make his debut in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

Loki

Filming has also wrapped on the second season of Loki.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre

Netflix has released a new poster for its upcoming Junji Ito anthology series.

Chainsaw Man

Shonen Leaks reports the second episode of Chainsaw Man is titled “Arrival in Tokyo.”

Stargirl

Courtney’s efforts to make amends “leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming” in the synopsis for “The Monsters,” the November 2 episode of Stargirl.

CONFRONTING THE TRUTH — After a recent experience renews Courtney’s (Brec Bassinger) confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Trae Romano) shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Hunter Sansone also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#309). Original airdate 11/2/2022.

Pennyworth

Spoiler TV has photos from “Rhyme n’ Reason,” this Thursday’s episode of Pennyworth. Click through to see the rest.

Avenue 5

The series-within-a-series dramatization of Avenue 5 continues in photos from tonight’s episode, “What an Unseasonal Delight.” Head over Spoiler TV for more .

American Horror Story: NYC

The latest promo for American Horror Story’s 11th season continues to play up the leather angle.

American Horror Story: NYC | Season 11 Teaser - Sanguine | FX

Ghosts

Elsewhere, Samatha pitches a new op-ed in the trailer for this week’s episode of Ghosts.

Ghosts 2x04 Promo “The Tree” (HD) Rose McIver comedy series

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon prepares for a budget-killing siege battle in the trailer for next week’s season finale, “The Black Queen.”

House of the Dragon 1x10 Promo “The Black Queen” (HD) Season Finale - HBO Game of Thrones Prequel

The Last of Us/Doom Patrol/Titans

A promo for HBO’s 2023 programming schedule includes new footage from The Last of Us, Doom Patrol, and Titans.

HBO 2023 Lineup Trailer (HD) The Last of Us, Succession, Gossip Girl, Titans, Doom Patrol

The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself

Finally, “the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous witch” must decide if he’s good or evil in the trailer for The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself, premiering October 28 on Netflix.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself | Official Trailer | Netflix

