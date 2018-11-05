Photo: Getty Images

Have you registered to vote? Good. Now all you need to do is get to the polls on Tuesday, November 6. Thankfully, over 50 cities around the country are making that easy with free bus rides. And some private companies, like Lyft and Uber, are offering discounted rides to your polling station.



Uber and Lyft Discounts

Uber is offering $10 off a single ride on Tuesday when you use the coupon code VOTE2018. Uber notes that you should make sure to have the latest version of the app installed because you’ll need to use the new poll location button, which goes live on Tuesday. The offer isn’t valid in Michigan and Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

If you prefer Lyft, they’re also offering a discount of 50 percent off on a single ride to the polls. The company tells Gizmodo that it can’t offer a discount on rides back home because of federal laws against rewarding people for voting. You can visit this site to get your coupon code for Lyft.

Free Bus Rides on Election Day

Some cities, like Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Houston are offering free bus rides to residents on Tuesday. Other cities, like Lafayette, Louisiana, aren’t so lucky. Lafayette tried to offer free bus rides, but a conservative political group in the area accused the city of trying to “enhance the pro-tax vote” by making it easier for people to get to the polls. That same group’s largest achievement in Louisiana has been to fight against libraries in the area. The Louisiana Attorney General sided with the anti-tax group and said that providing free bus rides would be “illegal.” Make no mistake, voter suppression is very real in the U.S. and there are a lot of people who would prefer you not get to cast a ballot.

Advertisement

We’ve compiled a list of cities that offer this service below. If your city is offering free rides and it’s not on the list, please shoot me an email and I’ll add it: novak@gizmodo.com.

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Florida

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Get out and vote like the future of America depends on it. Because it does. It really, really does.

