Have you registered to vote? Good. Now all you need to do is get to the polls on Tuesday, November 6. Thankfully, over 50 cities around the country are making that easy with free bus rides. And some private companies, like Lyft and Uber, are offering discounted rides to your polling station.
Uber and Lyft Discounts
Uber is offering $10 off a single ride on Tuesday when you use the coupon code VOTE2018. Uber notes that you should make sure to have the latest version of the app installed because you’ll need to use the new poll location button, which goes live on Tuesday. The offer isn’t valid in Michigan and Puerto Rico.
If you prefer Lyft, they’re also offering a discount of 50 percent off on a single ride to the polls. The company tells Gizmodo that it can’t offer a discount on rides back home because of federal laws against rewarding people for voting. You can visit this site to get your coupon code for Lyft.
Free Bus Rides on Election Day
Some cities, like Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Houston are offering free bus rides to residents on Tuesday. Other cities, like Lafayette, Louisiana, aren’t so lucky. Lafayette tried to offer free bus rides, but a conservative political group in the area accused the city of trying to “enhance the pro-tax vote” by making it easier for people to get to the polls. That same group’s largest achievement in Louisiana has been to fight against libraries in the area. The Louisiana Attorney General sided with the anti-tax group and said that providing free bus rides would be “illegal.” Make no mistake, voter suppression is very real in the U.S. and there are a lot of people who would prefer you not get to cast a ballot.
We’ve compiled a list of cities that offer this service below. If your city is offering free rides and it’s not on the list, please shoot me an email and I’ll add it: novak@gizmodo.com.
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Connecticut
Florida
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Maine
Maryland
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
New Hampshire
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
Wisconsin
Get out and vote like the future of America depends on it. Because it does. It really, really does.
