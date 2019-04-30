Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

You can hang around as many laboratories as you want, but there are zero chances you’ll ever get bitten by a spider and find yourself with superpowers. The easiest (and safest) way to realize your Spider-Man fantasies is to build this DIY web shooter instead, which also ensures no music stands will ever pose a threat to you.

YouTube’s HeroTech channel is responsible for this excellent, and mostly functional, cosplay upgrade. You, unfortunately, can’t use these web shooters to swing from building to building; instead of an ultra strong and sticky silk-like substance, they launch a short length of lightweight thread with a magnet on one end so they attach to any metallic targets. It’s useless against the likes of the Green Goblin, Venom, or the Lizard, but if you’re trying to rescue a quarter that’s fallen down a storm drain, you’ll be 25 cents richer with one of these strapped to your wrist.

The HeroTech channel has also posted an in-depth tutorial on how the web shooters were assembled, including an exhaustive parts list and links to download the 3D printer files needed to create the custom housing. You’ll need to be comfortable with several DIY skills to make a set of these for yourself, including 3D printing, soldering, basic electronics, and using some very permanent glue without adhering your fingers together.

Advertisement

It’s not quite Tony Stark levels of sophistication, but there are enough tiny moving parts here to make this one challenging. With San Diego Comic-Con still a few months away, however, you’ve got lots of time to practice (and rebuild these as needed) as you perfect your Spider-Man outfit for the convention.