It’s time for yet another Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple’s annual developer blowout. While the fall is reserved for shiny new iPhones and Apple Watches, WWDC is where the Cupertino giant lays out its software vision for the year.

So what can you expect to see in 2019? We’ve got a whole blog detailing that, but you can safely expect to see what’s new for iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and watchOS 6. Also, don’t count out any surprises or bombshells—after all, rumors have been swirling that iTunes is not long for this world. Plus, we might get to finally see a new Mac Pro.

Apple’s WWDC keynote kicks off at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, and there’s no shortage of ways to watch it. If you’ve got an Apple TV, all you need to do is download the Apple Events app to stream. For online viewing, you can mosey on over to the Apple Events section on its website (or click this link). Unlike in past years, you don’t really have to worry about which browser you’re using. Apple’s livestream now supports most major browsers, including Safari, Edge, Chrome, and Firefox.

As always, if you don’t feel like watching, but still want to keep up with all the news, you can always follow along with Gizmodo’s live blog.