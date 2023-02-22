The Only Thing I Can Buy From Loewe’s Crazy Expensive Howl’s Moving Castle Line Is a Candle

The Only Thing I Can Buy From Loewe’s Crazy Expensive Howl’s Moving Castle Line Is a Candle

If Studio Ghibli wanted to do a fashion collab for fans, you would think it would partner with a brand that they could actually afford.

Jody Serrano
An illustration featuring items from Loewe's new Howl's Moving Castle line.
All of sudden, it seems like luxury clothing brands have fallen head over heels for anime. The brands’ devotion is so profound that, of course, they have to pay homage to their favorite shows via new purses, shoes, capes, and cardigans. The resulting lines are, of course, glorious—too bad they’re so expensive that the only thing I can probably afford is a candle. And only if I decide I don’t want to eat food.

That’s exactly how I felt when I saw Loewe’s new Howl’s Moving Castle collection as I walked past the store in Madrid. Nestled at the center of one of the store’s display windows was a beautiful mini leather bag adorned with a wide-eyed Calcifer ($2,180) that shouldn’t have worked, but it did. In another window was one of the most beautiful long coats I’ve ever seen, covered nearly entirely with jewels like the ones found in Howl’s room. It was a beautiful tribute ($8,400), but certainly not worth selling my kidney or any organ for.

Upon browsing through the rest of the collection, I gasped and gawked, but still felt no need to go into debt. The most expensive item in Loewe’s Howl’s Moving Castle collection was a purse that was nearly a perfect replica of Calcifer’s castle, which runs for $12,780. It was followed by an absolutely breathtaking wool cardigan with feathers ($9,480) that looks like it was taken from one of the movie’s stills and a huge, colorful poncho featuring a young Howl catching Calcifer (also $9,480).

A screenshot of the Loewe Howl cardigan with feathers.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe

Tired of seeing things I couldn’t afford, I scrolled to the very bottom of the page in hopes of finding Loewe’s more accessible items. In a lone row all by itself, at least on my computer, sat the cheapest item: a $225 black candle with Calcifer’s face stuck on the side. Sure, it was cute, but it was definitely not that cute. Theoretically, I could afford it if I wanted to skimp on groceries for a few weeks. I’m sure its smoky notes of incense, patchouli, and roasted hazelnut will make me forget about that silly thing called food. (It’s a joke, please don’t stop eating to buy this stuff from Loewe, y’all).

Although I’m no fashion expert, I never imagined that Loewe, which was responsible for Rihanna’s red jumpsuit and custom corset at the Super Bowl, would make a Howl’s Moving Castle collection. This isn’t the brand’s first collaboration with Studio Ghibli—it’s also made collections based on Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro. However, the brand’s eye-popping prices seem weirdly mismatched with Studio Ghibli’s family-friendly image.

If Studio Ghibli wanted to do a fashion collab, you would think they would partner with a brand that most families and fans could actually afford. And if you can afford, snaps for you! Send me pictures so I can live vicariously through you.

You can check out some of the most memorable pieces of Loewe’s jaw-dropping Howl’s Moving Castlecollection in the following slides.

Howl Castle Bag in Calfskin: $12,780

A Loewe purse in the shape of Howl's castle.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Howl Magical Sky Cape: $9,480

A screenshot of the Loewe cap featuring young Howl catching Calcifer.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Embellished Long Coat in Wool: $9,480

A screenshot of a long brown coat adorned with colorful jewels of various sizes.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Markl Hammock Nugget Bag: $2,500

A screenshot of a purple nugget style bag with featuring the character Markl.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Magical Sky Fleece Jacket: $2,110

A screenshot of a fleece jacket adorned with shooting stars like Calcifer.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Diamond Cardigan in Wool: $1,920

A screenshot of a cardigan with a pink and gray diamond pattern.
Photo: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Heen Embroidered Sweater: $1,920

A screenshot of a sweater featuring the dog Heen peeking out from the bottom.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Silk Witch of the Waste Shirt: $1,600

A screenshot of a red silk shirt with the Witch of the Waste looking behind her fan.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Heen Purse: $1,500

A screenshot of a pouch-style purse in the shape of the dog Heen.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Sparkly Calfskin Boots: $1,500

A screenshot of black calfskin boots covered in jewels.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Moving Castle Snuggly Scarf: $1,045

A screenshot of a white oversize scarf with a full depiction of Howl's castle on the side.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Green Heel Cardigan: $1,045

A screenshot of a green cardigan with the dog Heel over the chest.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Embellished Denim Sneakers: $1,045

A screenshot of blue denim sneakers and laces adorned with jewels.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Witch of the Waste Polo Sweater: $1,015

A screenshot of a red polo sweater with the Witch of the Waste embroidered on the breast pocket.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Embellished Sparkly Scarf: $950

A screenshot of a brown wool and cashmere scarf adorned with colorful jewels.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Howl Nylon Bumbag: $905

A screenshot of a bumbag with an image of Howl's gray feathers printed on it.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Calcifer Dice Pocket Purse Pouch: $735

A screenshot of a dice pouch-style navy purse with a blue Calcifer on it.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Perfect Howl Drop Earrings: $695

Earrings with a golden clasp, a red bead, and a green teardrop.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Heen Sweatshirt: $695

A screenshot of a blue sweatshirt with a circle cutout picture of Heen in the middle.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Calcifer Scarf in Blue: $630

A screenshot of an oversized scarf with shades of blue and Calcifer's eyes at the bottom.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Heen Long Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt: $480

A screenshot of a long sleeve orange and yellow T-shirt with a close-up of Heen's face.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Calcifer Beanie in Red: $310

A screenshot of a red-and-orange beanie with two eyes in the front.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
Calcifer Candle, the Only Thing I Can Maybe Afford: $225

A screenshot of a black candle with Calcifer printed in red on the side.
Screenshot: Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / Loewe
