This isn’t the first time humankind, in all its hubris, has tried to mix AI and religion. Notorious ex-Google engineer Anthony Levandowski who was at the center of a massive legal battle over self-driving cars once tried to open his own church centered around artificial intelligence. This religion Levandowski created in 2015 was called “Way of the Future” and came with a mission statement to worship some invisible AI that humanity was supposedly on course to eventually develop. The prophet of some golden AI age closed down his church in 2020.