12 Things to Remember Before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

“The man in the hat is back.” After a 15-year absence, Harrison Ford brings back one of his most iconic characters next week when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters. It’s the first Indy film not directed by Steven Spielberg (though he produced it), but in his place is the more than capable James Mangold, who directed Logan, 3:10 to Yuma, and Ford vs. Ferrari.

The Indiana Jones series began over 40 years ago with 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark. And while this is the fifth film, in that time there’s also been a live-action TV show, games, books, you name it. With the movie out next week though, maybe you don’t have time to brush up on all of that. Don’t worry. We’ve got you. Here are 12 crucial Indy things to remember before watching Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.