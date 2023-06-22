Indiana Jones Imitators, Ranked From Worst to Best

With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opening this week, here’s a look back on movies and television that aimed to capture that same artifact- heist genre gold that started with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Advertisement

Often imitated but never replicated, the Harrison Ford- starring Lucasfilm Indiana Jones franchise set the blueprint for action adventures surrounding often mystical MacGuffins. There have been countless Indy imitators over the years, u sually featuring a brains- and- brawn team- up facing perilous obstacles as they venture out to find the goods . T o keep things io9, we’re going to focus on the ones with overt genre flair —so h ere’s our ranking of Indiana Jones dupes, from worst to best.