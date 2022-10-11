The rough bustle of humanity covered every square inch of the New York Comic Con show floor. Among the rows of tables of Artist Alley, it felt more like being driven by a tide rather than an exploration through the minds of some of the most creative people in the comics scene.
Though there were big names at the convention like Kevin Eastman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Jim Lee (Batman and Justice League), who drew huge crowds of rabid fans looking signed copies of popular works, the con-goers who managed to stop by the many indie artists table were often greeted by creators actively working their craft. These artists used a multitude of mediums including inks, watercolors, pencils, markers, and digital tools to craft commissions or parts of larger projects. Compared to many other public art shows, this bounty of creativity on active display may be what makes NYCC’s Artist Alley the most interesting place for any budding artist, or else anybody who’s interested in the creative process.
But beyond the hope to draw people to their tables, these artists were becoming lost in their work. And that begs the question: what goes through an artist’s head while they paint, draw, sketch, and line while surrounded by the manic environment that is NYCC? We asked a few independent artists that very question, letting their stream of conscious guide their words as well as their work.
Many of the artworks shown in the clips are finished and up on the artists’ Instagram pages now, so be sure to click around if you want to see the completed pieces.