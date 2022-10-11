Marcus Williams

Who are you?

My name is Marcus Williams, aka Marcus the Visual; you’ll find me online at Marcus the Visual. Oh, man, I’ve always loved art. I’m a character designer, but character design is what I guess excited me to draw all those years when I was a kid. I thought I wanted to do animation, but that’s not really where my excitement comes from. I love creating characters. Looney Tunes, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, Street Fighter, all that was very character driven. That’s what I’m still doing now.

How would you describe your art style?

I’m actually an amalgamation of a lot of people. Bruce Lee had three different masters, right? But eventually, he actually came up with his own version of all of that. And so, as a kid, I tried to draw like everyone I just named. Now collectively, because I studied all of those different styles, I can pull and kind of combine anything I knew from them. And so I come up with something like that [Williams pulls out a print from his “Old Ninjas” series]. Some people can kind of eyeball this and say reminds me of something. But ultimately, it’s a combination.

What’s going through your head as you draw?

What do I want to convey, what kind of energy do I want this to have? It’s almost the same thing a photographer is trying to frame something interesting. But I just focus on character. So any character art that I create, I want it to tell a story, what is going to make someone snap to this? So I guess the construction of this all comes down in anatomy, dynamic energy, things like that. I don’t always think that happens with everyone. You can have a character standing completely still, not doing anything, and still be very engaged.

What is your big current project, and where can people find you?

I’m working with a partner of mine, Greg Burnham, on Tuskegee Heirs. It’s a futuristic sci-fi action adventure set 80 years from now. It features five young pilots who have been trained by the Tuskegee Heirs, but during a time where manned flights are kind of illegal. But the leader of the Heirs feels like they’re gonna have to be the last line of defense against this ominous threat. Turns out, he’s right. So it’s very cool, very anime-inspired, and it looks up to the history of the Tuskegee Airmen. We like what we’re doing is all ages. We’ve been working on it since 2016.

You can find me on my website, Marcus the Visual, and my Instagram.