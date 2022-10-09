It’s the final day of New York City Comic-Con! In between all the news that we here at io9 have been covering throughout the weekend, we’ve also shone a spotlight on some sick ass cosplay. Here’s the final batch to close things out!
*game announcer voice* FIGHT!
Mischief is just another word for “Carnage.”
@ con with Thing, you want anything?
I AM ETERNITY
Aaaaaaa-ve Mariiiiiii-aaaaaaa
Dreamin!, don’t give it up
I ain’t seen that duo in years...
Jam out with Team Skull!
This is the true Spider-Geddon!
On your marks, get set...
NOT AGAIN!!!!
*buuuuuurp*
Cuz that worked out so well last time.
Unleash your rage!!!
Mr. and Mrs. Moon!
Anyone got a cupcake?
The Mario-lorian, starring Chris Pratt
Welcome to Mojoworld!
Do ya really wanna, do ya really wanna taste it?
Cosplay Impact
Civil War III (2024)
Turns out everything’s fine in the Boiling Isles!
Taskmaster Classic
Sister Night’s back in action
Sweeeeeeet, sweet victoryyyyy, yeah!!!
RX-78-2 bids you all a good night!
