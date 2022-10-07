Say cheese! New York Comic Con 2022 is here and you know what that means? Cosplay. Lots of it. Characters from every universe, every comic, every TV show, every movie—the New York fans show up when Comic Con comes to town and here, we’ve put together a stunning collection of amazing cosplay.



You’ll see a bunch of people cosplaying as X-Men, Spider-Man characters, the Fantastic Four, What If? characters, familiar faces from The Boys, horror icons, Stranger Things favorites, Lord of the Rings, G.I. Joe, there’s even a Lego DC character in there. Check them all out!