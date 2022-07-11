It may not have overtaken Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” as the anthem of Stranger Things season four, but Eddie “Not a Hero” Munson’s decidedly heroic guitar solo—a tactic to distract those pesky bats in the Upside Down—has made Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” a close second.

Earlier today the Stranger Things writers’ room official Twitter account posted this fun video of actor Joseph Quinn rehearsing the scene. Though we know Tye Trujillo, son of current Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, actually performed the version of the song heard in the show, Quinn’s play-along here feels convincingly “ musician authentic,” not merely “actor-playing-a-musician authentic. ” ( Even without the long-haired wig Quinn donned as 1980s metalhead Eddie, that is.) Check it out!

The song’s prominence in Stranger Things season four’s epic finale episode—and the legions of new fans who are no doubt now listening to their music—inspired Metallica to record a (now outrageously popular) TikTok of the band playing along with Eddie in the scene. Metallica also posted an enthusiastic endorsement of the scene on Instagram, noting “ we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.” We have to agree; even though we didn’t think the second part of Stranger Things’ fourth season was flawless, it was hard to find fault with any part of Eddie’s role in it. Horns up!

Stranger Things season four is now shredding, er, streaming on Netflix.

[h/t Deadline]

