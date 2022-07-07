We did it, my dudes. We got through Stranger Things season four, which took almost as long to arrive as it did to watch. io9 already had a lively roundtable discussing the ins and outs of season four’s second installment, but we also wanted to break down our favorite (and least-favorite) parts of volume two.

Do you agree? Share your own highlights and lowlights in the comments! (And check out our similar slideshow for season four’s first volume.) If you haven’t watched yet, be warned: spoilers incoming.