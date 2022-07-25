In the name of the moon, they’ll punish you! And for Khonshu too, for good measure. Photo: io9/Gizmodo
San Diego Comic-Con is over, but cosplay is forever! If you’re experiencing withdrawals now that Comic-Con has closed its doors for the year, we’ve got you covered with one last hit of cosplay awesomeness from the last day of the convention.
Don’t forget to check out our previous Comic-Con 2022 cosplay galleries below:
That’s chaotically good cosplay, Wanda That’s chaotically good cosplay, Wanda
Earth’s Old Timiest Heroes Earth’s Old Timiest Heroes
We’ll forgive Leela for having two eyes here, you need to be very aware at Comic-Con We’ll forgive Leela for having two eyes here, you need to be very aware at Comic-Con
Bender’s ready to go home Bender’s ready to go home
Enter the Matrix of Madness! Enter the Matrix of Madness!
All maps lead to very specific Jumanji Reboot Cosplays All maps lead to very specific Jumanji Reboot Cosplays
Wonder Rey has a *very* fashionable Wookiee friend Wonder Rey has a *very* fashionable Wookiee friend
Keeping it in the Shazamily Keeping it in the Shazamily
Hopefully this Arwen enjoyed the Rings of Power trailer Hopefully this Arwen enjoyed the Rings of Power trailer
We must be nothing less than fabulous, Ms. Frost We must be nothing less than fabulous, Ms. Frost
Deadpool’s Streaming on Disney+, so he’s officially a Disney Princess now Deadpool’s Streaming on Disney+, so he’s officially a Disney Princess now
He may not be Inevitable, but he’s certainly Iron Man He may not be Inevitable, but he’s certainly Iron Man
This is what happens when your all-powerful elements wielder awakens as a small child This is what happens when your all-powerful elements wielder awakens as a small child
She-Hulk’s ready to go after that trailer! She-Hulk’s ready to go after that trailer!
We love a casual Tom Nook, as long as he’s not asking us to pay our loan We love a casual Tom Nook, as long as he’s not asking us to pay our loan
All that glitters is gold for this Siren from Love, Death, and Robots All that glitters is gold for this Siren from Love, Death, and Robots
Good soldiers follow orders Good soldiers follow orders
She-Ra fans, you instantly heard ‘Hey, Adora’ in your head, didn’t you She-Ra fans, you instantly heard ‘Hey, Adora’ in your head, didn’t you
Peter B. Parker is us, we are Peter B. Parker Peter B. Parker is us, we are Peter B. Parker
We’d have concerns about tickling this Elmopool We’d have concerns about tickling this Elmopool
Catwoman spends one of her nine lives at Comic-Con, worth it Catwoman spends one of her nine lives at Comic-Con, worth it
Symbiote Spidey takes a page out of Miles’ style book Symbiote Spidey takes a page out of Miles’ style book
Powder’s gone, there’s only Jinx now Powder’s gone, there’s only Jinx now
Loving the hat on this Beetlejuice Loving the hat on this Beetlejuice
All hail the Goblin King! All hail the Goblin King!
The couple that cosplays together, accidentally mentally imprisons a small New Jersey town to process grief together The couple that cosplays together, accidentally mentally imprisons a small New Jersey town to process grief together
We’re here for this Wing Reveal We’re here for this Wing Reveal
Fairy Godmothers make for ideal Comic-Con guardians Fairy Godmothers make for ideal Comic-Con guardians
The Boiling Isles’ finest Witch is here for a magical time The Boiling Isles’ finest Witch is here for a magical time
Judge, jury, and Comic-Con attendee Judge, jury, and Comic-Con attendee
Batman and Green Arrow know how to mask up Batman and Green Arrow know how to mask up
Peter Porker brings home the bacon Peter Porker brings home the bacon
The Queen of Darkness herself, Black Lady! The Queen of Darkness herself, Black Lady!
We’re all a little goblin mode after Comic-Con, anyway We’re all a little goblin mode after Comic-Con, anyway