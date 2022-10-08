New York Comic Con 2022 is here and that means cosplay. So, so much cosplay. To quote a certain video game, “Everyone is here!,” and it’s here where we’ve got some of the coolest cosplay in town!
A Little Guy and Ms. Fun Scary
Advertisement
TFW texting your wife
G/O Media may get a commission
89% off
Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License
Advertisement
Majora’s Mask of the Wild
Advertisement
Gonna be the Number One cosplayer!
Advertisement
Samurai Moon!
Advertisement
It’s hip to be square!
Advertisement
Even Vader needs to go camping
Advertisement
Premiering Tuesday, Oct 11!
Advertisement
Pitiful man-thing!
Advertisement
Doug Dimmadome, cosplaying outside the Dimmsdale Dimmadome?!
Advertisement
Give a quote from The Boys
Advertisement
*clicking sound*
Advertisement
They cosplayed it! Damn you all to HELL!!!
Advertisement
The Cosplay
Advertisement
Use the snail fork!
Advertisement
There’s always a Strange in every timeline
Advertisement
Probably the worst partnership imaginable
Advertisement
Get Jinxed!
Advertisement
Hit-Monkey, reporting for duty.
Advertisement
Convent Configuration
Advertisement
Go Beyond, Plus Samuraiiiiiii!!!!
Advertisement
Her target’s somewhere on the show floor...
Advertisement
Got any red apples?
Advertisement
Moon Knight & Scarlet Scarab, coming 2023 to Disney+!
Advertisement
Kimetsu no Panda
Advertisement
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.