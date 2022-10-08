New York Comic Con 2022 is here and that means cosplay. So, so much cosplay. To quote a certain video game, “Everyone is here!,” and it’s here where we’ve got some of the coolest cosplay in town!



A Little Guy and Ms. Fun Scary

TFW texting your wife

Majora’s Mask of the Wild

Gonna be the Number One cosplayer!

Samurai Moon!

It’s h ip to be s quare!

Even Vader needs to go camping

Premiering Tuesday, Oct 11!

Pitiful man-thing!

Doug Dimmadome, cosplaying outside the Dimmsdale Dimmadome?!

Give a quote from The Boys

They cosplayed it! Damn you all to HELL!!!

The Cosplay

Use the snail fork!

There’s always a Strange in every timeline

Probably the worst partnership imaginabl e

Get Jinxed!

Hit-Monkey, reporting for duty.

Convent Configuration

Go Beyond, Plus Samuraiiiiiii!!!!

Her target’s somewhere on the show floor...

Got any red apples?

Moon Knight & Scarlet Scarab, coming 2023 to Disney+!

Kimetsu no Panda

