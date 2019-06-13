Image: Instagram

It’s not just you, Instagram is definitely having issues.

A number of Gizmodo staffers noticed Thursday evening that Instagram wasn’t refreshing their feeds. While that was quickly fixed, a quick inspection by a number of staffers showed that liking photos, navigating to profiles, or searching content did not work. As of 6:00 p.m. ET, it also appeared that Instagram wasn’t loading on desktop.

Advertisement

According to DownDetector, Instagram was experiencing issues as of 2:33 p.m. ET. A spokesperson for Instagram did not immediately return a request for comment, but we’ll update you as soon as we hear back or notice any changes in the app.

If Instagram stays down through the evening, I’m afraid you may just have to sit there and watch TV without anything else to look at.