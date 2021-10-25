“What if there is a Keanuverse in the Matrix? What if every Keanu Reeves character was an artificial environment in the Matrix?” These are the questions posited by YouTuber Darth Blender in a new video that starts with the Matrix Resurrections trailer and then spirals into a cleverly edited mash-up featuring some of Reeves’ many, many other recognizable films. Feed your head and take a look:



A side from The Matrix and its offshoots, here’s the full list (h ow many did you spot? ): 47 Ronin, A Scanner Darkly, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Constantine, Dracula, Exposed, Johnny Mnemonic, John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Knock Knock, Man of Tai Chi, My Own Private Idaho, Much Ado About Nothing, Point Break, Replicas, River’s Edge, Siberia, Speed, Street Kings, The Devil’s Advocate, The Gift, The Lake House, The Neon Demon, and The Whole Truth.

Advertisement

While we love Keanu (obviously), it is true that he kind of plays the same variation on the same cool dude in nearly every film... so the idea that maybe there’s a Keanu-centric portion of the artificial simulation we’re living in really doesn’t seem that far-fetched. (Nor does it sound one bit unpleasant.) Directed and written by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Jonathan Groff. It hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22.

Read more from io9:

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.