Sonic 3 will start filming this summer. Zach Cregger’s sci-fi horror Companion recruits an Obi-Wan Kenobi star. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds prepares for its day in court. Plus, two words: Mega. Ape. Spoilers, away!



Advertisement

Companion

Deadline reports Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is the latest to join the cast of Zach Cregger’s mysterious new sci-fi/horror film, Companion. Same as with the plot itself, details on his character remain under wraps.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nightbitch

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the upcoming weredog horror-comedy starring Amy Adams has been rated “R” for “language and some sexuality.”

Advertisement

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

According to Production List, filming on Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is scheduled to begin this August 31 in London.

Advertisement

Wicked, Part 2

Coming Soon also has word Wicked, Part 2 will reach theaters one month earlier than previously expected on November 26, 2025.

Advertisement

Paradise

A biotech company discovers a way to transfer years of your life from one person to another in the trailer for Paradise, coming to Netflix this July 27.

PARADISE | Official Trailer | Netflix

Mega Ape

Elsewhere, Bai Ling stars alongside the late Tom Sizemore in the trailer for Mega Ape.

OFFICIAL TRAILER : MEGA APE (2023)

School Spirits

School Spirits has been officially renewed for a second season at Paramount+. [Spoiler TV]

Advertisement

Peacemaker

During his recent appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, James Gunn confirmed filming on Peacemaker’s second season will begin shortly after Superman: Legacy.

Peacemaker’s coming back right after Superman. That’s my next thing.

JAMES GUNN: Taking Over DC, Legacy of GOTG & The Future of Lex Luthor

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds sets a trial date for Number One in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Ad Astra Per Aspera.”

Commander Una faces court-martial along with possible imprisonment and dishonorable dismissal from Starfleet, and her defense is in the hands of a lawyer who’s also a childhood friend with whom she had a terrible falling out.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Secret Invasion

Finally, Sonya Falsworth accuses Nick Fury of losing his edge in a new clip from the premiere episode of Secret Invasion, now available to steam on Disney+.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.