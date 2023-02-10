Jimmy Choo Celebrates Sailor Moon's 30th Anniversary in Style

The pretty guardians get a major upgrade with Jimmy Choo's new styles inspired by the Solar Sailors and Usagi herself.

By
Linda Codega
Image for article titled Jimmy Choo Celebrates Sailor Moon&#39;s 30th Anniversary in Style
Image: Naoko Takeuchi | Jimmy Choo

Celebrating 30 years of Sailor Moon, Jimmy Choo is setting up to release a limited series of shoes that correspond to major characters from the property. The five Sailor Senshi represented in this anniversary collection include Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, and Sailor Venus—the first five Senshi who show up in the first Dark Kingdom arc of the series.

“I’m extremely happy that the characters and stories that came from my imagination are now loved by many people around the world,” said Naoko Takeuchi in the press release. The author and artist of the shojo manga, Takeuchi has remained involved in the property throughout its many iterations.
“What has always been truly important to me is the youthful, pure imagination and power of the young girls.”

Sailor Moon

Image for article titled Jimmy Choo Celebrates Sailor Moon&#39;s 30th Anniversary in Style
Image: Naoko Takeuchi | Jimmy Choo

Sailor Moon’s shoe is a perfect knee-high stiletto boot that has sparkly Swarovski crystals. Absolutely perfect for showing up and making bad guys do a double take, especially when the first arc of the series features gem-themed villains. Usagi Tsukino would kill a man for these.

Sailor Mercury

Image for article titled Jimmy Choo Celebrates Sailor Moon&#39;s 30th Anniversary in Style
Image: Naoko Takeuchi | Jimmy Choo

Slick, only slightly practical, and absolutely badass, Sailor Mercury’s light blue patent leather chunky-heeled boots might not be the best fit for bookish and ultra-intelligent Ami Mizuno, but they absolutely suit her watery alter ego.

Sailor Mars

Image for article titled Jimmy Choo Celebrates Sailor Moon&#39;s 30th Anniversary in Style
Image: Naoko Takeuchi | Jimmy Choo

Okay, you could not design a more perfect pump for fiery Sailor Mars. This little heel perfectly emulates the style of her shoes in the anime, and to the average passerby, these wouldn’t seem out of place in any wardrobe. A flirty shoe that’s exactly what passionate Rei Hino would bust out on a first date.

Sailor Jupiter

Image for article titled Jimmy Choo Celebrates Sailor Moon&#39;s 30th Anniversary in Style
Image: Naoko Takeuchi | Jimmy Choo

Honestly, if I had to choose a shoe to wear out of this whole collection it’d be Makoto Kino’s chunky green lace-up power boots. Sailor Jupiter is always supposed to be taller and stronger than the other girls, and these boots prove it.

Sailor Venus

Image for article titled Jimmy Choo Celebrates Sailor Moon&#39;s 30th Anniversary in Style
Image: Naoko Takeuchi | Jimmy Choo

Flashy, but still slightly understated, these satin crystal-studded platforms give Sailor Venus a reason to come out of the shadows. Minako Aino is the leader of the Inner Senshi, and these are the fuck you pumps she needs to protect Princess Serenity (and all her incarnations) no matter what.

Moon Prism Power, Make Up!

Image: Naoko Takeuchi | Jimmy Choo

Sorry, I’m a sucker for Sailor Moon nostalgia and I love all of this. Takeuchi is the blueprint! Now all we need is a line of clothing or, even better, weaponry based on Revolutionary Girl Utena and my shojo pre-teen self will ascend into a higher level of being. Maybe I’ll even get my own magical boy transformation scene.

According to the press release, “The Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon collection will be available for purchase starting on Feb. 14 on JimmyChoo.com. They’ll also be on display at week-long pop-ups at Isetan in Tokyo, Selfridges in London, and China World Mall in Beijing, as well as in select Jimmy Choo stores worldwide.”

