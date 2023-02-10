Jimmy Choo Celebrates Sailor Moon's 30th Anniversary in Style

Celebrating 30 years of Sailor Moon, Jimmy Choo is setting up to release a limited series of shoes that correspond to major characters from the property. The five Sailor Senshi represented in this anniversary collection include Sailor Moon, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars, Sailor Jupiter, and Sailor Venus—the first five Senshi who show up in the first Dark Kingdom arc of the series.

“I’m extremely happy that the characters and stories that came from my imagination are now loved by many people around the world,” said Naoko Takeuchi in the press release. The author and artist of the shojo manga, Takeuchi has remained involved in the property throughout its many iterations.

“What has always been truly important to me is the youthful, pure imagination and power of the young girls.”