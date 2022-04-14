Not everyone loves Jurassic World, but everyone loves Jurassic Park, and that’s why almost everyone is at least a little excited for Jurassic World Dominion. For the first time since the original, stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will appear on screen together and they’ll do it alongside Jurassic World cast members like Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. That’s pretty cool.

“This is what everything has been leading to,” Pratt says in a new video just released by Universal. In it, all five of the aforementioned actors discuss what it means to come back to the world of Jurassic along with lots of footage from the new movie too. To be honest though, there’s also just behind the scenes footage from Jurassic Park. And hey, that’s almost more enjoyable.

So that’s the good part. Stars of Jurassic new and old geeking out over their excitement about returning to the franchise. Can co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow really make this a “true, honest to God, scary as hell adventure?” We truly hope so.

Here’s the bad part. Along with the release of the featurette comes a new poster. And friends, I don’t love this poster. Check it out.

When you think of Jurassic Park you think of simple, striking posters. The logo. A single dinosaur. And we 100% understand if you did that for this film general audiences might not realize all the stars are back for this film. It’s not called “Jurassic World 3, but we got back the Jurassic Park characters too” after all. But still, marketing necessities aside, it’s a bit of a bummer to see a franchise that’s almost always had strong marketing materials go with this kind of blah, Photoshopped collage. As far as Photoshopped collages, it’s not bad, but it’s not great either.



Hopefully the movie will be more like the featurette and less like the poster. It opens June 10.

