The Jurassic World movies love to bringing in new dinosaurs to terrorize civilians and potentially eat lead characters Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard). 2015's Jurassic World introduced us to the aquatic Mosasaur and genetically engineered Indominus Rex (or iRex, get it?), which was made from the spliced DNA of other dinosaurs to appeal to parkgoers. 2018's Fallen Kingdom brought with it the Indoraptor, which fused the iRex with raptor DNA from Owen’s raptor BFF, Blue. For the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion, yet another new reptile is coming and looking to snack on any poor souls in its way.



For its cover story on the upcoming film, Empire Magazine provided a new look at the film’s new dino baddie the Giganotosaurus, aka the Giga. Unlike the iRex and Indoraptor before it, this one isn’t genetically engineered by mad scientists; the Giga is just a regular dinosaur that existed in real life and is stomping around the world following the end of Fallen Kingdom. And according to director Colin Trevorrow, the Giga is meant to feel like the Dark Knight’s Joker, of all things. He even went so far as to use an iconic quote associated with the Clown Prince: “It [the Giga] just wants to watch the world burn.”

A weird point of comparison, but the Giga’s place of residence should be fun for longtime fans of the films. Since it exists in the modern day, its home is the BioSyn Valley, named after the tech company who were rivals to InGen and paid Dennis Nedry to steal John Hammond’s dinosaur embryos long ago. As Trevorrow explained, the governments around the world captured the dinosaurs that were rampaging around their territories, and BioSyn got the contract to house them all. But like Henry Wu before them, they’re stupid enough to mess with the captured dinos and play god. “They claim it’s a research facility where they can study the animals’ pharmaceutical values,” the director teased, “but there’s some other stuff going on.” One of the new additions to the cast, Mamoudou Athie’s Ramsay Cole, is a BioSyn employee and has been described as “a very ambitious and forward-thinking young man.” Hopefully that ambition doesn’t lead him to become one of the Giga’s no doubt many, many victims.



More than anything, the big question about the Giga is how Blue the Raptor is gonna bring it down. Recall that Blue teamed up with the T. Rex in World to kill the iRex (with a last minute finish by the Mosasaur), and Kingdom saw Blue take down the Indo all by her lonesome. Seems unlikely they’d break from third act tradition now! How will she bring down the Giga, or will this be the last big dino she faces? We’ll have to wait until Dominion hits theaters on June 10 to find out.

