Even though there aren’t all that many things the Jurassic Park franchise has yet to put on the big screen when it comes to pitting modern day humanity against a cavalcade of genetically-engineered dinosaurs that should not exist, director Colin Trevorrow is about to try his damndest to shock audiences with his upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.
Picking up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dominion is set to one again follow Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), as they and other humans deal with the consequences of extinct dinosaurs roaming the Earth—now free to explore the planet beyond the remote island where they were first “born.” Though Dominion itself will delve into how the dinosaurs’ expansion changes the world, a new short prologue set in the same universe jumps into the distant, distant past to give us a glimpse at how this whole story began—long before humans became the dominant species on the planet.
Out of the many ways Universal’s more recent Jurassic projects have linked back to the original films, revealing what appears to be the mosquito who ended up being crystalized in amber after drinking dinosaur blood, and eventually became one of the key components of the dinosaurs’ revival, is inspired. Glancing back to the past could just be Dominion’s way of paying tribute to the movies that came before it, but it might also be a sign that the franchise is about to take off in a wildly new direction when Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters June 10, 2022.
DISCUSSION
Jurassic Park is my all-time favorite movie. I was nine when it came out. It was the first movie I saw multiple times in the theater. Jurassic Park was my Star Wars.
With that said, the sequels all suck, and my expectations for this one are super low.