We’re still expected to receive the third Jurassic World film this summer, though it may not seem like it since actual footage for the movie has been fairly scarce since it faced a pandemic-induced delay . The most that the general public has seen of it has been its prologue back in November (or June, if you saw F9 in IMAX). But with the Beijing Winter Olympics coming in a little over a week, we’ve got a fun tie-in commercial to tide us over until something presumably larger hits during the Super Bowl.



Much like the Big Rock short released in 2019, the ad here flirts with how easily it would be to go about your day and learn way too late that there’s big ass dinosaurs out in the world. Though skier Mikaela Shiffrin ad doesn’t get a grisly end, skiing down a mountain while a T. Rex lumbers toward you ain’t exactly much better. And given the tenacity of dinosaurs in this universe, it may be awhile before she’s in the clear, assuming she doesn’t accidentally lead it deeper into civilization. Then again, maybe the dinosaurs want to participate in the Olympics themselves after seeing the humans make it look so fun. Would most sports not be improved by randomly throwing dinosaurs in the mix?

Outside of the dinosaurs, Dominion’s big boast is tying in the two eras of the Jurassic franchise by bringing in the cast of the original film . Laura Dern’s Ellie Satler, Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm, and Sam Neill’s Alan Grant are all back to help Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt make the most out of Fallen Kingdom’s ending wherein the dinosaurs were let out into the larger world. Fellow returning actors include Kingdom’s Zia ( Daniela Pineda) and Franklin ( Justice Smith), Barry ( Omar Sy) from the original Jurassic World, and BD Wong’s Henry Wu, still probably trying to militarize dinosaurs and set up another sequel.

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters on June 10, and the Winter Olympics will begin on February 3.

