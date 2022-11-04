Want to bring instant gravitas to your movie, TV show, documentary series, video game, or English-language dub of a foreign animated film? Hire Keith David, whose long career is a testament not just to his charismatic screen presence, but also his uniquely velvety voice.



io9 is a huge fan of Mr. David and it was a mighty task narrowing down this list of his best performances, but making it genre-specific—which is why there are some notable action, drama, and comedy titles missing; trust us, we know how great he was on Community!—made things a tiny bit easier. That said, please feel free to celebrate any of your favorites in the comments, too.