You Can’t Outrun Your Past

“Rickmurai Jack” starts off as a tale of a man and two crows and spirals into a melancholy, Citadel-set epic (at least, until the Citadel gets completely destroyed) that delves more deeply into Rick and Morty mythology than any episode ever has before—and sees Evil Morty make a clean escape. What does it all mean, and will it have any effect on season six whatsoever? We’ll start to find out September 4, when Rick and Morty returns to Adult Swim.

