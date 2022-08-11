If you watched the tragicomic, canon-heavy, highly revealing finale of Rick and Morty season five, which gave not only a peek at Rick’s real origin and the origin of the Citadel of Ricks—to say nothing of evil Morty’s plan—then you might be expecting season six to pick up right where the last episode left off. But apparently not, if this new trailer is any indication.



It’s all just standard Rick and Morty violence, science fiction, and nonsense set to Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid,” and I’m not complaining:

Rick and Morty | Season 6 Official Trailer | adult swim

If you’re all about the secret backstory and continuity of this excellent sci-fi comedy with the occasionally mortifying (no pun intended) fandom, I’m sure season six will still have something to satiate you, and if not, Rick and Morty has already been greenlit for a seventh season. I, personally, am fine with Summer doing a Die Hard.

