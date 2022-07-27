Remember having to wait agonizingly long between new seasons of Rick and Morty? Those days are officially in the past. Adult Swim just announced the arrival date for the Emmy-winning series’ sixth season, and it’s almost exactly one year after the season five finale, with a global premiere set for September 4.

That’s just over a month away! And it sounds like we’ll be getting something in addition to just a new episode—not really surprising considering how much Rick and Morty loves a gimmick—but it’s not clear exactly what. Puzzle through this press-release statement from Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network: “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun—so keep your eyes peeled.”

Could it be... another fast-food tie-in, more anime, something to do with the Vindicators spin-off, or another novelty vehicle? You might as well wonder about that because as usual there’s no way of knowing what season six will actually be about. Here’s the official season tease, written in exactly the vague style Rick and Morty uses for all its episode descriptions: “It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.”

Probably gonna be at least some piss along with lots of booze and other less-identifiable fluids, to go with all the laser-sharp writing and edgy comedy we’ve come to expect from the hit show. The cast includes Justin Roiland (Solar Opposites), who’s also an executive producer, as well as Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), and Spencer Grammer (Greek)—plus there are always excellent guest stars, too.

Season six of Rick and Morty premieres September 4 on Adult Swim.

