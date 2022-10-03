Mike Dougherty is making a Trick ‘R Treat sequel. Scream 6 teases its timeline after the events of the last movie. The Simpsons takes on It in the next “ Treehouse of Horror” episode. Plus, what’s next on Stargirl and House of the Dragon. Spoilers, away!



Blade

Following the departure of Bassam Tariq, Big Screen Leaks reports Marvel’s Blade reboot will now begin filming with a new director sometime next year.

Trick ‘R Treat 2

Mike Dougherty revealed a sequel to his horror anthology Trick ‘R Treat is now in “active development” during a recent screening of the original at Beyond Fest.

Scream 6

Melissa Berrera confirmed Scream 6 is set (roughly) a year after the events of Scream 5 in a new interview with Deadline,

No, it’s not [a big time hop] at all. It’s almost directly after the last one. Basically, the amount of time that has passed between one movie and the other is the amount of time that has passed in Scream time.

Black Adam

Pierce Brosnan also admitted he feels Dr. Fate’s origin story “sounds a lot of frufru” in a recent interview with GQ.

Dr. Fate has the Helmet of Nabu, which is a curse and a blessing because he is shackled to the power of the helmet. It’s an addiction. It’s a curse. It all sounds a lot of frufru when you talk about it like that, but it’s stuff that you have to lend your heart to. If you go into the mythology of it, whether it be Doctor Fate or James Bond, you know.

Pierce Brosnan Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters | GQ

Halloween Ends

A surprise Halloween Ends trailer containing new footage aired during NBC’s Halloween in Hollywood special this past Saturday.

Halloween Ends - Trailer (from NBC Special - Halloween in Hollywood)

The Accursed

Mena Suvari lures victims into the home of a demonically-possessed Meg Foster in the trailer for The Accursed, the latest film from the director of Willy’s Wonderland.

The Accursed - Official Trailer

Dark Matter



According to Deadline, Oakes Fegley (The Fabelmans) and Dayo Okeniyi (See) have joined the cast of Apple TV+’s adaptation of Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. Fegley is said to play Charlie, “Jason (Joel Edgerton) and Daniela’s (Jennifer Connelly) son,” while Okeniyi has been cast as Leighton, “an executive for a high-tech laboratory.”

The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII”

The Simpsons’ official Twitter page also shared a new image of Krusty as Pennywise the Clown as part of a wider fan art competition.

Chucky

Chucky spoils another Halloween in the synopsis for “Halloween II,” his second season premiere airing this Wednesday on Syfy.

After his evil plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled, the demon doll now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible, including his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany.

La Brea

Gavin and Eve make a break for it in the synopsis for “The Great Escape,” the October 11 episode of La Brea.

After an emotional reunion, Gavin and Eve attempt a daring escape from their unforgiving captors; Lucas leads a dangerous mission to the fort to reclaim the resources his friends so desperately need.

Stargirl

KSiteTV has photos from “The Betrayal,” the October 12 episode of Stargirl. Click through to see the rest.

CLASHING FRENEMIES — After learning that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending time with Cameron, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) go on a recon mission to see if the Mahkents pose a threat. Meanwhile, Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) reach new heights. Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Alfredo Septien & Turi Meyer (#306). Original airdate 10/12/2022.

Werewolf by Night

Kevin Feige teases “we’re introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the MCU” in a new Werewolf by Night featurette.

Monstrous New Side | Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night | Disney+

Connect

A man who had his eye forcibly transplanted into the head of a serial killer is the sole witness to his crimes in the trailer for Connect, a new series directed by Takashi Miike for Disney+ Korea.

놈이 보는 게 나에게도 보인다!│ [커넥트] 티저 예고편ㅣ디즈니+

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon searches for an heir to the Driftwood Throne in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Lord of the Tides.”

House of the Dragon 1x08 Promo “The Lord Of The Tides” (HD) HBO Game of Thrones Prequel

The Midnight Club

Finally, Heather Langenkamp welcomes you to Brightcliffe Hospice in a new teaser for The Midnight Club.

The Midnight Club | Final Teaser | Netflix

