There are two types of people in this world: Those who prepare for Halloween, and those who realize the date on the calendar and say “oh, shit, I guess I need to think of something.” I have the utmost respect to those of y’all who start planning their outfits for months in advance, but I am firmly in the latter camp.

For my fellow disorganized climate friends, if you’re going to a Halloween party this weekend and need to impress some climate folks, or just want an idea for an outfit, we’re here to help. Please send photos if you end up using any of these—we’d love to see what you come up with!