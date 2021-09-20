Absolutely zero genre shows or specials managed to snag a win at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards last night. Neither WandaVision nor The Mandalorian, which had over 20 nominations each in 2021, managed to win any of the big, important Emmys for episodes, directors, actors, etc. and were instead relegated to their more technical wins at the Creative Arts Emmys that took place last week.

Instead, Netflix’s The Crown, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, and HBO’s Mare of Easttown and Hacks dominated the awards. These are all great shows—and I’m not saying there haven’t been plenty of great, non-genre TV series this past year or so—I’m just saying WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn was definitely robbed. Also, it’s worth pointing out that The Handmaid’s Tale, which had 21 nominations especially in the best acting categories, won not a single one of them, making it the biggest single-ceremony loser in Emmy history. You can check out the full list of “winners” below.

What won outstanding comedy series?

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily In Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

PEN15 (Hulu)

WINNER: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Who won outstanding lead actor in a comedy series?

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

William H. Macy, Shameless

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Who won outstanding lead actress in a comedy series?

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Allison Janney, Mom

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Who won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series?

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Who won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series?

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Who won outstanding directing for a comedy series?

James Burrows, B Positiv (for the episode “Pilot”)

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Hacks (for the episode “There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

James Widdoes, Mom (for the episode “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”)

Zach Braff, Ted Lasso (for the episode “Biscuits”)

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (for the episode “The Hope That Kills You”)

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso (for the episode “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant (for the episode “In Case of Emergency”)

Who won outstanding writing for a comedy series?

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva (for the episode “Pilot”)

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (for the episode “There Is No Line [Pilot]”)

Maya Erskine, PEN15 (for the episode “Play”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (for the episode “Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Bill Lawrence, and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso (for the episode “Pilot”)

Steve Yockey, The Flight Attendant (for the episode “In Case of Emergency”)

What won outstanding drama series?

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Pose (FX Networks)

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

WINNER: The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

This Is Us (NBC)

Who won outstanding lead actor in a drama series?

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Billy Porter, Pose

WINNER: Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Who won outstanding lead actress in a drama series?

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Who won outstanding supporting actor in a drama series?

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Who won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series?

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Who won outstanding directing for a drama series?

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton (for the episode “Diamond of the First Water”)

Steven Canals, Pose (for the episode “Series Finale”)

Benjamin Caron, The Crown (for the episode “Fairytale”)

WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, The Crown (for the episode “War”)

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid’s Tale (for the episode “The Wilderness”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (for the episode “Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Who won outstanding writing for a drama series?

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country (for the episode “Sundown”)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose (for the episode “Series Finale”)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys (for the episode “What I Know”)

WINNER: Peter Morgan, The Crown (for the episode “War”)

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid’s Tale (for the episode “Home”)

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian (for the episode “Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian (for the episode “Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

What won outstanding limited or anthology series?

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare Of Easttown (HBO)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

What won outstanding television movie?

WINNER: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Who won outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie?

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Who won outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie?

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Who won outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie?

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Who won outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie?

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare oOf Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Who won outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie?

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller and Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (for the episode “Ego Death”)

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You (for the episode “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown

WINNER: Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Who won outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie?

WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown

Scott Frank, The Queen’s Gambit

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision (for the episode “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision (for the episode “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”)

Laura Donney, WandaVision (for the episode “Previously On”)

Who won outstanding host for a reality or competition program?

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

WINNER: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, Top Chef

What won outstanding structured reality program?

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

WINNER: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (National Geographic)

Shark Tank (ABC)

What won outstanding unstructured reality program?

Becoming (Disney+)

Below Deck (Bravo)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (VH1)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

What won outstanding competition program?

Nailed It! (Netflix)

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Who won outstanding directing for a reality program?

Mark Perez, Queer Eye (for the episode “Preaching Out Loud”)

WINNER: Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race (for the episode “Gettin’ Lucky”)

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race (for the episode “Give Me a Beard Bump”)

Alan Carter, The Voice (for the episode “The Blind Auditions Premiere”)

Ari Boles, Top Chef (for the episode “Pan African Portland”)

What won outstanding short form comedy, drama, or variety series?

WINNER: Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV)

Late Night With Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS (YouTube)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News (Paramount+)

The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

Who won outstanding actor in a short form comedy or drama series?

Brendan Scannell, Bonding

Kevin Hart, Die Hart

John Travolta, Die Hart

John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders

WINNER: J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders

Who won outstanding actress in a short form comedy or drama series?

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart

WINNER: Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up With the Taylors

Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

What won outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series?

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed (TBS)

Inside Pixar (Disney+)

Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen (Bravo)

WINNER: Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man (YouTube)

What won outstanding variety talk series?

Conan (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

What won outstanding variety sketch series?

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

What won outstanding variety special (live)?

Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special

WINNER: Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

What won outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)?

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Friends: The Reunion

WINNER: Hamilton

Who won outstanding directing for a variety series?

Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (for the episode “Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020”)

Alexander J. Vietmeier, Late Night With Seth Meyers (for the episode “Episode 1085a”)

Paul G. Casey, Real Time With Bill Maher (for the episode “Episode 1835”)

WINNER: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (for the episode “Host: Dave Chappelle”)

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (for the episode “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Performance by Jamila Woods”)

Who won outstanding directing for a variety special?

Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar and Dave Chappelle, 8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Thomas Schlamme, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

WINNER: Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside

Spike Lee, David Byrne’s American Utopia

Ben Winston, Friends: The Reunion

Who won outstanding writing for a variety series?

Lauren Ashley Smith, Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Akilah Green, Shenovia Large, Rae Sanni, Kristin Layne Tucker, Holly Walker, Kindsey Young, A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski, Mark Kramer, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Chrissy Shackelford, Ben Silva, Seena Vali, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, Megan Callahan-Shah, Michael Che, Anna Drezen, Alison Gates, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Dan Licata, Jasmine Pierce, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Gary Richardson, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Mark Steinbach, Will Stephen, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Celeste Yim, Dave Sirus, Mike Lawrence, Emma Clark, Sam Jay, Saturday Night Live

Jenny Hagel, Demi Adejuyigbe, Ashley Nicole Black, Michael Harriot, Shantira Jackson, Ian Morgan, Dewayne Perkins, Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show

Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir, Stephen T. Colbert, Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Pratima Mani, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Who won outstanding writing for a variety special?

Dave Chappelle, 8:46 - Dave Chappelle

WINNER: Bo Burnham, Bo Burnham: Inside

Mitchell Marchand, John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero

Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir, Stephen T. Colbert, Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien, Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Jordan Klepper, Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Zhubin Parang, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse - Into the MAGAverse

