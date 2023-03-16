Lego Brings Back a Land Rover Kit, Minus Technic

The Land Rover is as known for being a truly capable off-road adventure vehicle as it is a toy for those who only dress like they’re ready for the wild. With Lego’s new Defender 90 model, Land Rover fans can have it both ways: equip the off-roader for the great outdoors or strip it down for a cleaner design ready to drive to brunch.

This isn’t Lego’s first Land Rover road trip. Back in 2020, the toy maker released a now-retired, 2, 573-piece version of the 2019 Land Rover Defender model, packed with features like moving pistons on its six-cylinder engine and a functional drivetrain with a transmission that could be switched between high and low gears. According to Lego, its new Land Rover Defender 90 is “based on the classic design of the Land Rover Defender from 1983 to 2016,” and arrives in time to help celebrate Land Rover’s 75th anniversary. Let’s climb in and buckle up!