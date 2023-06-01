Building something perfectly round using Lego bricks is a task seemingly as impossible as drawing a perfect circle with an Etch A Sketch. And yet, Lego’s designers have somehow managed to engineer a brilliant replica of Captain America’s shield and while it’s not exactly life-size, it still measures in at an impressive 18-inches across.

Advertisement

The set weighs in at a beefy 3,128 pieces, and while the end result looks like a fantastic cosplay accessory, unless you’re building it with a tube of Kragle in hand, the last thing you’ll want to do is attempt to throw this thing like a frisbee. Unlike Captain America’s shield, which is made from a nearly indestructible Vibranium-metal alloy, this shield is an all plastic affair and will come apart on impact faster than wet Kleenex. Lego hasn’t provided any images of the back of the shield, but we’re assuming it deliberately doesn’t come with a way to strap it to your arm.

This is also one of those sets that looks like the build process is going to be a bit of a mind-numbing marathon, with lots and lots of repetitive sections, both front and back. The end result looks great, but you might not enjoy the journey as much for this one.

Advertisement Advertisement

The shield also comes with a buildable display base that keeps it propped up, including a nameplate, and a Captain America minifigure wielding their own tiny shield, and a miniature replica of Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir.

Advertisement

The Lego Captain America’s Shield won’t officially hit store shelves or ship out until August 1, but it’s currently available for pre-order through Lego’s website for $200.

Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.