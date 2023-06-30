Like the rest of us, Lego apparently can’t help but be distracted by thoughts of long weekends, vacations, and trips to the beach. T he lineup of new building sets arriving in July is about as lengthy as the amount of work you get done on a July Friday afternoon—there’s just three worth adding to your collection.



Advertisement

Unfortunately, all three of those sets are going to be almost impossible for both Lego and Disney fans to resist, including yet another show-stopping recreation of the iconic Disney Castle, and the arrival of Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters in minifigure form.