The feast and famine of Lego releases continues as, after last month’s Star Wars blowout, October is looking like a quieter month in terms of sheer volume of sets to tempt your wallet. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t heavy hitters among those to come!



Slight the list may be, there’s some huge sets coming from Lego in October, including the next Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series release, the Venator-Class cruiser. In our galaxy, there’s also more big hitters—although the seasonal theming is more festive rather than spooky like some might hope, as it’s in the form of Lego’s annual Winter Village release, the snowy Alpine Lodge, and its thematically spiritual partner in the slightly less festive Lego Ideas Viking Village. Brick-built loghouses for all!

Elsewhere there’s a some celebration of the upcoming release of The Marvels, even more holiday theming from Star Wars and Lego’s regular festive line, and more. Click through to see what’s coming this month!