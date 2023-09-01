It's Star Wars' World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September

It's Star Wars' World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September

Ahsoka! Maybe you've heard of it? Lego sure hopes you have in a deluge of Star Wars sets and more this September.

By
James Whitbrook
Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

August was a bumper month for Lego, bringing plenty of bricks for you to beat the heat with. September is an altogether quieter outing... that is, unless you like Star Wars, and a certain new Star Wars TV show on Disney+ in particular...

Yes, it’s Ahsoka’s merchandising world, and we’re just living in it, as this month brings with it a volley of Star Wars sets inspired by the new show—and then some. But it’s far from all that’s on offer if spacebound Lego doesn’t tickle your fancy. Back on Earth, its mightiest heroes prepare for action with a new wave of Marvel collectible minifigures, and things take to the sky with a massive new set based on the legendary Concorde Jet. And while spooky season may nearly be on us, Lego is already looking to holidays beyond it with a few new advent calendars.

Click through to see what’s coming for Lego, and your wallet, in September.

Lego Icons Concorde

Lego Icons Concorde

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

Hitting first for members of Lego’s revamped “Insiders” program (formerly known as Lego VIP) on September 4 before releasing widely September 7, this massive 2,000-piece kit replicates the smooth, sleek lines of one of the most famous passenger planes of all time. $200, available here.

Lego City Passenger Airplane

Lego City Passenger Airplane

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

Concorde a little too rich for your blood? Your Lego City can still get in on the aviation antics with a new Passenger Airplane, which, while half the piece count, is much more minifig-friendly, and comes with some bonus builds to recreate various airport support vehicles. $120, available here.

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Brickheadz

Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Brickheadz

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

Last month saw Lego launch its Sonic line in earnest, and the blue blur and his best friend are now speeding their way to the company’s buildable chibi-figure line. Sonic and Tails are $10 apiece, and can be found available here and here, respectively.

Lego Walt Disney Tribute Camera

Lego Walt Disney Tribute Camera

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

Lego’s celebration of 100 years of Disney continues with this elaborate tribute to Walt Disney himself—included as a minifigure with a little retro vignette of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, right next to a giant replica of a film camera, complete with Lego-ized reel cells of iconic Disney movie moments. $100, available here.

Lego Peter Pan & Wendy’s Flight Over London

Lego Peter Pan & Wendy’s Flight Over London

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

Elsewhere in the world of Disney is this vignette depicting an iconic moment from Peter Pan, as the titular forever-boy dazzles Wendy with a nighttime soar over London. $60, available here.

Lego Ideas The Insect Collection

Lego Ideas The Insect Collection

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

Based on a crowd-supported design by José María, this trio of bug habitats lets you build replicas of a Hercules Beetle, a Blue Morpho Butterfly, and a Praying Mantis. $80, available here.

Lego Marvel Collectible Minifigures Series 2

Lego Marvel Collectible Minifigures Series 2

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

The second series of blind-packaged Marvel minifigures once again primarily draws from Marvel Studios’ recent Disney+ shows with heroes like She-Hulk and Moon Knight. But there’s also a few interesting additions in there, like a trio of X-Men: Wolverine, Beast, and Storm. $5 per pack, available here.

Lego Advent Calendars

Lego Advent Calendars

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

Ahead of a few more holiday sets releasing later this year, Lego is dropping its highly anticipated minibuild advent calendars for a host of licenses, from City to Star Wars. Here’s the list:

Lego Star Wars Ahoska Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle

Lego Star Wars Ahoska Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

The Ahsoka show is here, and so is the Lego, kicking off with the latest version of the Jedi shuttle. This updated set comes with four minifigures, including Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang, and the mysterious Inquisitor Marrok. $80, available here.

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

It’s not all Ahsoka, though. Dare you gaze into the haunting eyes of this brick-built Chewbacca? $200, available here.

Lego Star Wars Ghost and Phantom II

Lego Star Wars Ghost and Phantom II

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

We’ve already had a good look up close at this brand new take on the Ghost from Rebels, but it’s definitely a crowning joy of the Ahsoka sets, and not just because it includes everyone’s space mom, Hera Syndulla. $160, available here.

Lego Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship

Lego Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

Away from Ahsoka again we go back to the Clone War with this fancy updated Republic Gunship—decked in the red livery of the Coruscant Guard. $140, available here.

Lego Star Wars New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter

Lego Star Wars New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter

Image for article titled It&#39;s Star Wars&#39; World With All the Lego Sets You Can Buy in September
Image: Lego

Lastly for Ahsoka, we have the return of a legend—the iconic EU successor to the X-Wing starfighter, the E-Wing, making its canon debut in the new show, albeit paired here with another new fighter from this week’s episode: Shin Hati’s WWII fighter plane-esque vessel. $110, available here.

