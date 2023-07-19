Begun, the Comic-Con news, has. Though the convention won’t start until later this evening, Lego is already breaking news by revealing three brand new Star Wars sets that’ll be revealed at the event. Two are from Star Wars Ahsoka, the upcoming show coming to Disney+ on August 23, and the third is a big, brick-built Chewbacca.



First up, from Ahsoka is the T-6 Jedi Shuttle set which comes with mini-figs of Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, Professor Huyang, and Marrok, the mysterious Inquisitor seen in the show’s trailers. It 599 pieces and costs $80. It goes on sale September 1, alongside the recently revealed updated set for the iconic Rebels ship, the Ghost.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Next is the New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter set which comes with mini-figs of Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, Captain Porter and a New Republic Astromech. It’s 1056 pieces, costs $110, and also goes on sale September 1.

Advertisement

Finally, it’s the Brick Built Chewbacca. Standing over two feet tall, he’s made up of 2,319 pieces and costs $200.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ll have more from Lego, Star Wars, and more as San Diego Comic-Con kicks off.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.