Lego's New Star Wars Ghost Is Coming Just in Time For Ahsoka

Nine years after taking a first crack at the ship, Lego is returning to Hera Syndulla’s ride of choice, the Ghost, ahead of the ship’s return to prominence in Star Wars: Ahsoka next month. And while her crew certainly looks different, the ship itself is looking better than ever.



Today Lego revealed a new set simply called “The Ghost and Phantom II,” the first playset from the company to officially come from Ahsoka. The new Ghost has roughly 460 more parts compared to the 2014 Rebels set, mostly because unlike that ship, you can (as the name implies) break out the Phantom as its own separate vessel, or store it at the back of the Ghost as it often appeared in both its forms during Star Wars Rebels.

Aside from overall design changes and updates to building techniques, the two biggest changes from the 2014 are the roster of minifigures—four in total plus Chopper the Astromech, compared to the four that came in the Rebels set—and a whopping price increase. The minifigures are largely new: there’s the Ahsoka version of Hera, inspired by Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s take on the character; Rebels character Jacen Syndulla, Hera and former Jedi Kanan Jarrus’ child revealed during that show’s finale; and two characters previously glimpsed in the Ahsoka trailer, a Mon Calamari pilot named Lt. Beyta and a New Republic officer called Hawkins. What’s also new but not in a great way is the price: the 2014 Ghost cost $90 at launch, although as an out-of-print kit it now sells for much more than that. The 2023 Ghost and Phantom II will set you back a hefty $160 when it launches September 1, just little over a week after Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ at the end of August.



A lot’s changed in the world and for Lego over the last nine years, so a $70 bump is a nasty but not altogether surprising bit of news for Star Wars fans—a Lego line that is known for some pretty shocking price tags more than usual these days. You’ve got a few months to deliberate, but if you’re fine with that price tag, you can preorder the Ghost and Phantom II on Lego’s offi cial store now. Click through to see more pictures!