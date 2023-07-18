The Coolest Exclusive Toys and Merch of San Diego Comic-Con 2023

It’s a weird year for San Diego Comic-Con, as this week the show opens with a raft of absent studios and amid the shockwaves of an unprecedented labor movement in Hollywood. But the more things have changed for SDCC 2023, one thing’s stayed the same: there’s plenty of cool toys and collectibles con-goers (and in some cases, those of us stuck at home) can get their hands on.



Advertisement

Every year before Comic-Con begins io9 walks you through some of the best, and occasionally silliest, exclusive toys and merchandise you’ll find on the convention floor, and as the 2023 event prepares to kick off tomorrow evening with preview night, we’re taking a look at everything from Figuarts to Hasbro, from Mondo to Mattel, and many, many more. While this isn’t everything at the con, it’s a pretty good sample of what you can expect, whether you’re walking the floors yourself or waiting to see just how you can get your hands on some of these goodies yourself from the comfort of your own home.