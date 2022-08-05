We knew that “Weird Al” Yankovic wouldn’t just be appearing in the Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation special, but singing an entirely new song for it. And now that the special has arrived on Disney+ today, the full song has been released as well, and frankly? It rules.



It’s a short song, but it gives me early Miley Cyrus/Carly Rae Jepsen vibes, and I mean that in the best way possible:

“Weird Al” Yankovic - Scarif Beach Party (From “LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation”)

Scarif, if you don’t recall, is the setting for the final act of Rogue One, the planet Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, and crew infiltrated to steal the Death Star plans, and then all died horribly. It’s an odd location for Lego’s Star Wars brand to hold a beach party, especially since half of the Star Wars galaxy seems to be made up of sand planets. But who’s counting? Here’s the official synopsis for the special:

“Looking for a much-needed break from S tormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.”

Remember, Yankovic plays Vic Vankoh in the special, which I still contend is a decent Star Wars name but far, far inferior to Yan Kovic.

