Over the past couple of years, Elon’s spent a lot of time virtue signaling to the conservatives and right-wingers, and he’s attracted a large following of a certain kind of person who does not like so-called globalists. As CEO of Twitter, Musk did away with a lot of persnickety rules about vaccine misinformation and hate speech, which was thrilling for all the people who love that kind of stuff.

Yaccarino’s ties to the WEF, not to mention the fact that’s she on the record supporting Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiatives, make her unpopular in a lot of the circles where Elon is a savior. For many of the billionaire’s bozo fans, handing Yaccarino the keys to Twitter feels like a betrayal.

These freshly christened Yaccarino haters may be wrong about conspiracies, vaccine mandates, and racism, but they’re probably right that’s she’s going to do things they won’t like. Here’s a sad truth for the free speech eightdollarati: most big companies don’t like running their ads alongside virulent racism and dangerous misinformation. It’s not because they’re “woke,” it’s because they’re businesses, and most people don’t like that stuff either. Toxicity and hatred does not make people want to buy things. Sorry, weirdos. Musk has made a lot of changes that scared advertisers away. If she has any business sense, Yaccarino will try to undo them.

Strap in kids, because watching Twitter circle the drain is going to be just as crazy as ever under the company’s new chief. Gizmodo collected some of the most unhinged responses to Yaccarino’s arrival. Click through the slideshow above to see the glittering examples.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 22

Whoops

Whoops

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 22

We trusted you!!!!

We trusted you!!!!

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 22

Buyer’s Remorse

Buyer’s Remorse

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 22

“I really hope it’s a bad joke.”

“I really hope it’s a bad joke.”

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 22

Et tu, Elon?

Et tu, Elon?

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 22

Elon has the woke mind virus too, I guess

Elon has the woke mind virus too, I guess

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 22

Yikes

Yikes

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 22

You can kiss my $8 goodbye.

You can kiss my $8 goodbye.

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 22

Finally something we can all agree on.

Finally something we can all agree on.

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 22

I thought you said we’d have polls?

I thought you said we’d have polls?

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 22

Transhumanism is the goal here, people.

Transhumanism is the goal here, people.

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 22

EVIL

EVIL

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 22

Ouch

Ouch

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 22

You can’t fool me

You can’t fool me

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 22

“A wokey”

“A wokey”

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 22

Sad.

Sad.

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 22

Excellent gambit, sir.

Excellent gambit, sir.

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 22

For real for real

For real for real

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 22

cringe.jpg

cringe.jpg

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 22

But many bootlickers are still standing back and standing by

But many bootlickers are still standing back and standing by

Image for article titled Twitter Conspiracy Bozos Are Freaking Out Over Elon&#39;s WEF-Friendly CEO Pick
Screenshot: Twitter / Gizmodo
Advertisement

22 / 22