The director of Attack the Block has a new show where people fight ghosts with swords. Really, we could stop the article there, plop in the trailer and call it a day because you won’t read a cooler sentence this week. L et’s just reiterate: Joe Cornish, director of Attack the Block, has a new Netflix show and in it, people hunt down and fight ghosts with swords. Sign us up.

Okay. Fine. You want more information. Here it is. The show is called Lockwood & Co. and it’s based on a series of supernatural young adult novels by Jonathan Stroud released between 2013 and 2017. It’s set in a world where ghosts have become a bit of a problem and need to be found and captured, but only certain people have that ability: kids. Kids who gradually lose their ability to detect ghosts as they get older. The show follows one such girl who joins a small group of fellow ghosthunters, a group that runs independently of the bigger name-brand agencies. Here’s the trailer for Lockwood & Co., which debuts on Netflix January 27.

Lockwood & Co. | Official Trailer | Netflix

Cornish (who, yes, is currently working on a sequel to Attack the Block) is the showrunner as well as one of the writers and directors. The main kids are played by Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, and Ali Hadji-Heshmati. And the whole thing has a very Peter Jackson’s Frighteners vibe about it. Some comedy, some scares, solid visual effects, and a unique mythology surrounding ghosts, ghost detection, and the industry both of them created. It’s almost a shame the show is on Netflix because it sounds super cool, comes out in two weeks, and this might be the first time you’re hearing about it. But at least there’s that. Also, was that a Hatbox Ghost in there?

The full eight-episode first season of Lockwood & Co .debuts on Netflix January 27.

