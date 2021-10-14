Hot Toys has revealed its uncanny action figures of the two true stars of Marvel and Disney+’s Loki TV series: Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). But if you’ve seen the show, you know she’s a variant of Loki just like the Cosmic Cube-stealing version from Avengers: Endgame, so she’s earned the name of the Norse goddess of mischief at least as much as that alligator. Anyway, want to see some phenomenal recreations of Hiddleston and Di Martino in toy form?
Enchanting
Are her magic, mind-enchanting alternate hands enough to persuade you to spend several hundred dollars on this 12-inch action figure? If not, don’t worry—there’s plenty more.
Life Jacket
This toy’s jacket looks warmer and better made than the one I, a living human being, own.
Blow the Horns
Hot Toys even got Sylvie’s broken headpiece horn correct, because of course it did. And, as usual, it’s an incredible likeness of actor Sophia Di Martino.
Hoodwinked
Again—this toy has better clothes than I do.
Time Enough
Sylvie comes with her sword, a TVA pruning staff with two different ends to represent its active and inactive modes, the aforementioned magic effects, and a TemPad. But I think the time door backdrop for her posing stand and the reset charge accessory are the neatest add-ons, especially since the latter comes with that cool resetting “puddle” effect.
Gettin’ Loki
This image doesn’t look at all like Loki is flipping his daggers (which the actor admitted he improvised in Thor: Ragnarok and got on the first try); instead, it looks like he’s carelessly tossed them in the air and is about to receive the business end of a blade in his left arm. Still, excellent figure, and I refuse to comment on his slacks and shoes.
Beginner’s Loki
The likeness of Tom Hiddleston seems to be sporting a little extra forehead from his other Hot Toys counterparts, to say nothing of the real thing. Still...
Loki’n Good
...damn.
Lokinto My Eyes
Admittedly, I hate it when toys can look directly into my soul.
Time Flies
Hell yeah, Loki comes with Miss Minutes and her... machine? Primitive computer? Whatever. Actually. Loki comes with two Miss Minutes figures, the one you see above and one where she’s clearly chastising Loki.
Loki Out
Compared to Loki—er, Sylvie, Loki’s loaded with accessories. In addition to the Miss Minutes collection, TemPad, reset charge, time door, and slightly bigger magic-casting hands, he also comes with two daggers, a flaming sword, a non-flaming battle-damaged sword, a sword holster on his back, and the Time Variance Authority collar that robs him of his powers.
Don’t Push Your Loki
Here’s a great, albeit subtle, example of Hot Toys’ astonishing action figure prowess—when their figures bend their legs, their pants crease in the exact same way and places that real pants do.
I Apologize for None of These Puns, By the Way
However, the one thing Hot Toys’ action figures cannot do is convincingly look like they’re about to kiss, because this picture is very disturbing to me. I’m sure others will take great enjoyment out of it.
The figures aren’t scheduled to arrive until the first half of 2023, so you may want to get your hands on a working TemPad. Whenever you manage to pick them up, Loki will run you $275 while Loki—sorry, Sylvie, last time, promise—costs $270. Honestly, a Miss Minutes figure should be worth more than five bucks by herself.
